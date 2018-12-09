How much do Slade and The Pogues make at Christmas?

The Pogues and Slade. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Brian Rasic/Getty Images

How much money do these famous Christmas songs earn their authors every year?

It's not officially Christmas until Noddy Holder bellows out the famous opening line to Merry Xmas Everybody.

And, while he's probably sick to death of hearing Slade's iconic festive hit, there is absolutely nothing boring about the thousands of pounds he earns in royalties every single year.

The Biggest Earning Christmas Songs

- Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody: £500,000

- The Pogues - Fairy Tale of New York: £400,000

- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You: £376,000

- Bing Crosby - White Christmas: £328,000

- Wham! - Last Christmas: £300,000

- Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime: £260,000

- Cliff Richard - Mistletoe And Wine: £100,000

- Jona Lewie - Stop The Cavalry: £120,000

- The Pretenders - 2000 Miles: £102,000

- East 17 - (Tony Mortimer) - Stay Another Day: £97,000

Slade on Christmas Top Of The Pops 1973. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

In fact, according to the Daily Mail’s round up of festive earners in 2015, by the end of the season, Holder must be tickled pink as his holiday tune earns him more money than any other Christmas song, racking up an estimated £500,000 in royalties each year!

And The Pogues are no doubt having a very Merry Christmas indeed, with their Fairytale Of New York hit raising £400,000, closely followed by Mariah Carey, who gets an estimated £376,000 for All I Want Is Christmas Is You.

Elsewhere in the list are Wham! and Tony Mortimer of East 17, whose festive classics, Last Christmas and Stay Another Day earn them estimated £300,000 and £97,000 respectively.

Not too shabby for playing dress-up in silly white puffer jackets, eh?

Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan, Christmas 1987. Picture: Tim Roney/Getty Images

Perhaps more surprising is the fact that The Pretenders' 2000 Miles - a somewhat adopted Christmas tune - racks up an estimated £102,000 each year.