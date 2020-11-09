Liam Gallagher announces Down by the River Thames live stream gig

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has confirmed his exclusive event will be streamed globally on Saturday 5 December 2020. Find out how to buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher has announced his return to performing with Down By The River Thames, a one-of-a-kind virtual event which will be streamed worldwide on Saturday 5 December 2020 exclusively via MelodyVR.

Down By The River Thames will see the former Oasis frontman accompanied by his full band for a set broadcast from a barge travelling along the Thames.

The show promises to include iconic songs from throughout his career with the iconic Manchester band as well as his new solo hits and some surprises in between.

The explosive performance on the barge will see Gallagher sail past some of London's most famous landmarks with MelodyVR's groundbreaking technology putting fans at the heart of the action.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 via LiveNation.co.uk and go on general sale on Friday 13 November from 9am.

See the official poster and details for the gig here:

Gallagher said: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”. ‘

Down By The River Thames’ will commence at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world to enable as many fans as possible to see the show.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The news comes after Liam told fans to keep their eyes peeled and their ears open for an announcement this Monday.

Brothers n sisters keep your eyes pealed and your ears open I have a celestial announcement to make on Monday c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 5, 2020

The Wall Of Glass singer was then spotted performing with his band across the Thames ahead of the weekend:

Confirmation of the Down By The River Thames stream follows the news pf Liam Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. Collector Edition box set that includes fourteen 7” inch singles.

It’s available to pre-order exclusively from Liam’s official store.

