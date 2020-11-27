Listen to Liam Gallagher's festive All You're Dreaming Of single

Liam Gallagher unveils his Christmas single All You're Dreaming Of. Picture: Radio X

The former Oasis frontman has unveiled his Christmas song, which will raise funds for Action For Children.

Liam Gallagher has finally unveiled his Christmas single, All You're Dreaming Of, with the proceeds going to Action For Children.

The release marks the first new music from the former Oasis rocker since 2019 and since his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

Speaking of the track, Gallagher said: "All You’re Dreaming Of is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."

Listen to the festive track here:

All You're Dreaming Of - which is available to stream now - will be released on vinyl on 18 December with proceeds of the song donated to Action For Children UK.

Net proceeds from each download and stream will also go to the leading charity from the day of its release until 31st December 2020.

With 476 services in communities across the UK, Action for Children provides practical and emotional support to children and young people, as well as ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning for every child to have a safe and happy childhood. This year’s coronavirus crisis has made life harder than ever for vulnerable children and families, and the charity’s frontline staff have been working tirelessly to support them.

