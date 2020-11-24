Liam Gallagher says “stunning” festive single is "just what’s needed”

24 November 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 12:35

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman's All You're Dreaming Of Single is set for release on Friday 27 November.

Liam Gallagher has called his upcoming festive single "absolutely stunning" and has suggested it's what's needed in these tough times.

The former Oasis frontman is set to release All You're Dreaming Of single this Friday (27 November) and has been waxing lyrical about the song on Twitter.

When asked by a fan if he's looking forward to its release, Gallagher replied: "Can't wait it's just what's needed."

When another asked if he was as hyped for the single as everyone else, he replied: "I am it’s absolutely stunning".

READ MORE: The story of the Liam Gallagher-penned Oasis track, Songbird

Gallagher broke the news of the festive single last week, saying: "All You’re Dreaming Of is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."

And Bing Crosby might be just the right artist to name-drop, as a snippet of what appears to be instrumentation of the song, suggests it will be a right traditional winter warmer!

Net proceeds from each download and stream will go to the leading charity, Action For Children, from the day of release until 31st December 2020.

With 476 services in communities across the UK, Action for Children provides practical and emotional support to children and young people, as well as ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning for every child to have a safe and happy childhood. This year’s coronavirus crisis has made life harder than ever for vulnerable children and families, and the charity’s frontline staff have been working tirelessly to support them.

Hopefully fans can also expect an accompanying video for the track, as Liam revealed he was shooting visuals for a new song earlier this month.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher supports University of Manchester students

