Liam Gallagher adds brother Noel to list of greatest rock lead singers of all time

Liam Gallagher has name checked his brother Noel. Picture: 1. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images 2. Martt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has name-dropped his estranged bother in as a possible suggestion to a Billboard list shared on X.

Liam Gallagher has added his brother Noel as a suggestion for the greatest rock lead singers of all time.

Rock History shared the Top 10 list of Billboard's10 Greatest Rock Lead Singers of All Time, which saw The Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger at the top and included the likes of Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Putting the cat amongst the pigeons, the account then asked its followers 'who's missing?" which generated suggestions of everyone from former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon to Annie Lennox.

However, the former Oasis frontman, who wasn't in the Top 10 list himself, caused a stir when he added his own suggestion of "Noel Gallagher" in the replies section.

Many commended the Supersonic singer for his display of "brotherly love," with the rock history account responding: "Nice and beautiful response Liam!"

It's unclear whether the former is being genuine, but his response could indeed be tongue-in-cheek and touch upon his brother's decision to leave the Manchester band.

In a recent interview, Liam talked about the moment Noel decided to leave the band and said ahead of their 2009 Rock en Seine gig.

Asked if he'd do anything different, he told The Guardian: "Yes, I’d fill ’em both in,” referring to his estranged brother and the band's manager Marcus Russell.

"They threw me under the f***ing bus," he went on. "All my life caved in."

The Just Another Rainbow singer went onto suggest that his aggressive behaviour was part and parcel of being in Oasis and he was made a scapegoat for Noel's desire to go solo.

"If you want to do your little thing because you’re not getting enough attention, feel free, mate. I’ll go to Barbados and sit on a beach for six months, but don’t be pulling the plug on the band. That’s the way I saw it."

Despite his recent comments, it wouldn't be totally unheard of for the Manchester rocker to show a bit of affection for his estranged sibling from time to time.

Back in October, the Stand By Me singer took to X to declare: "Listen I love Rkid he’s going through a lot of snizxle at the moment and it’ll work itself out he knows where I am if he needs a cuddle n a hug Oasis till I die LG x".

Meanwhile, Liam's collaborative project with The Stone Roses legend John Squire is well underway with one song already released in Just Another Rainbow and a second single- Mars To Liverpool out this Friday (26th January).

Earlier this week the pair teased the new single, with a snippet of audio and its artwork, below:

Their self-titled album - which is to follow sometimes this year - started out in Squire's Macclesfield studio and was completed in Los Angeles during sessions with revered producer Greg Kurstin, who plays bass on the record and has previously worked with Gallagher on his solo albums. Drums also come courtesy of Joey Waronker, known for his work with Beck, R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace.