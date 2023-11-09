What are Led Zeppelin's biggest songs?

The iconic British band have had a lasting influence on rock music. Here's why - their 10 most streamed and viewed songs.

Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (released 8th November 1971) Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Official Audio) One of the most famous rock songs of all time, this album track from 1971's Led Zeppelin IV had attracted all kinds of controversy - accusations of plagiarism and even "backwards masking" of satanic messages - but it still endures. Despite never seeing a single release (like most of Zeppelin's famous tunes), it's since been certified Platinum in UK thanks to downloads, and tops the band's streaming chart with over 887 million Spotify plays and over 108 million YouTube views.

Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song (released 5th October 1970) Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song (Official Audio) The immense opening track to the band's third (self-titled) album from 1970, this tribute to a particularly noticeable show in Reykjavik the lyrics gave the band's notorious biography Hammer Of The Gods its title. In the digital era, the track has had over 659 million Spotify streams and over 160 million YouTube views.

Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love (released 31st October 1969) Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love (Official Music Video) Issued as a single in some countries, this classic, orgasmic heavy blues track gained fame in the UK for being the theme tune to the weekly TV show Top Of The Pops (in an cover version by CCS). The lead track from the Led Zeppelin II album, the track has had over 559 million Spotify streams and over 216 million YouTube views.

Led Zeppelin - Black Dog (release date 8th November 1971) Led Zeppelin - Black Dog (Official Audio) The opening track from the seminal Led Zeppelin IV (or "Zoso" if you'd rather), this tough blues takes its name from a dog that wandered around Headley Grange studios where the album was recorded. The track has had to date over 341 million Spotify streams and over 42 million YouTube views

Led Zeppelin - Ramble On (release date 22nd October 1969) Led Zeppelin - Ramble On (Official Audio) Heavily influenced by Tolkien's Lord Of The Rings this strident track was included on Led Zeppelin II in 1969, the band's first Number 1 album in the UK. In the digital age, the track has had over 297 million streams and over 15 million views.

Led Zeppelin - Kashmir (release date 24th February 1975) Led Zeppelin - Kashmir (Live from Celebration Day) (Official Video) Closing off the first disc in the double album that was 1975's Physical Graffiti, this bombastic track is powered by John Bonham's drums - much to the delight of hip hop DJs and turntablists everywhere. The tune has had over 277 million Spotify streams and over 51 million YouTube views; the live version from the 2007 Celebration Day concert film has topped 148 million views in its own right.

Led Zeppelin - Good Times Bad Times (release date 12th January 1969) Led Zeppelin - Good Times Bad Times (Official Audio) The first track from the first Led Zeppelin album in January 1969, it was also the opening song at the reunited Led Zep's show in tribute to their former record label boss Ahmet Ertegun in 2007 (with John Bonham's son Jason in his father's place). On Spotify, the track has enjoyed over 274 million plays and on YouTube has notched up over 22 million views.

Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll (release date 8th November 1971) Led Zeppelin - Rock And Roll (Live at Knebworth 1979) (Official Video) Featuring a guest appearance by Rolling Stones sideman Ian Stewart on piano, this is the second track from the generation-defining Led Zeppelin IV in 1971. The official video sees the band at Knebworth in 1979 (their final UK dates with John Bonham) and has had over 20 million views; the Spotify streams are over 239 million... and rising.

Led Zeppelin - Going To California (release date 8th November 1971) Led Zeppelin - Going To California (Live at Earls Court 1975) [Official Video] This understated track from Led Zep IV knocks a number of other, more famous tracks out of the Top 10, undoubtedly thanks to its use in the very final scene of the TV series Entourage. The track has had over 206 million Spotify streams and over 15 million YouTube views.