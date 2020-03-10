The most famous accusations of musical plagiarism

Led Zeppelin didn't steal the riff to Stairway To Heaven, it's been ruled. We look at the times when the legal eagles have got involved, but judge for yourself!

Plagiarism happens in music, sometimes by accident, sometimes on purpose. Sometimes it's "unconscious borrowing", other times it's a "musical homage". Here are a few of the most famous court cases and legal actions in music.

Killing Joke Vs. Nirvana The Joke (as we don't call them) couldn't help noticing that the riff to their 1984 track Eighties was very similar to that off Nirvana's Come As You Are, which was included on their album Nevermind and later released as a single. Despite claiming they'd sue, nothing ever came to court and following the death of Kurt Cobain, the matter was dropped.

The New Seekers Vs. Oasis Oasis made a huge splash in the summer of 1994 with their single Shakermaker, but it wasn't long before people pointed out that the opening line was VERY similar to the song I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing. Originally written in 1971 for a Coke ad, it was later a huge hit for The New Seekers and the Gallaghers had to come to a settlement with the writers - some sources cite half a million dollars. Oasis legend has Noel now saying: "We prefer Pepsi".

Led Zeppelin Vs. Spirit Led Zep hit the headlines in 2016 after the intro to their 1971 hit, Stairway To Heaven, was accused of bearing a striking resemblance to US psych-rockers Spirit's 1968 instrumental, Taurus. A judge decided that the songs - which both feature a descending chromatic four-chord progression - bore "no substantial similarity" to each other, saving Robert Plant and Jimmy Page a huge amount in royalties - with the Led Zep IV album selling over 23 MILLION copies in the US alone. An appeal was launched in 2018, but in March 2020, a court confirmed the original ruling: Page and Plant had not stolen the riff.

Wire Vs. Elastica Justine Frischmann's Britpop band always wore their post-punk influences on their sleeves, but in the case of their 1994 hit, the similarity to Wire's 1977 classic Three Girl Rhumba was too close for comfort.

Robin Thicke And Pharrell Vs Marvin Gaye Robin Thicke’s 2012 collaboration with Pharrell Wiliams and TI gained a lot of publicity with its video featuring topless supermodels, but the track itself gathered a bit of unwelcome attention when the family of Marvin Gaye claimed that the track sounded similar to the soul legend’s 1977 hit Got To Give It Up. The legal battle raged for two years, until a jury awarded damages of nearly £5 million. Thicke and Williams claimed that their track was only inspired by the “feel” of Gaye’s song, but to no avail. This caused worries among the songwriting industry as to what now constituted a composition - was it a chord progression, or a mere “vibe”? But copyright law remains actually the same as it was before the judgement, which must have caused a few sighs of relief around the world.

George Harrison Vs. The Chiffons The ex-Beatle was the first of the Fab Four to have a massive hit in 1970 with My Sweet Lord, but he soon came a cropper when it was pointed out to him that it bore a strong resemblance to a 1962 hit by the US girl group The Chiffons, He's So Fine. Oops. A lengthy court case ensued, complicated by the fact that the former Beatles manager Allen Klein later ended up owning the publishing - effectively trying to sell the song back to our George. In September 1976, a judge declared the Beatle had “subconsciously” stolen the melody, but the financial details wouldn’t be settled until a couple of years before George’s death in 2001. John Lennon said of the affair: “Maybe he thought God would let him off.”

Joe Satriani Vs. Coldplay Coldplay received two separate allegations of plagiarism for Viva La Vida; one from US band Creaky Boards (featuring a future Darwin Deez on guitar) and one from guitar legend Joe Satriani. The former was quickly disproved (Coldplay had demos pre-dating those of Creaky Boards), but the latter was a different matter. "It felt like a dagger going through my heart," said Joe. After going to court, however, the judge dismissed the case "upon stipulation" and the matter was settled out of court.

The Rutles Vs. Oasis The Gallaghers released their marvellous sing-a-long ditty as a one-off single at Christmas 1994. However, publishers EMI noticed a similarity between the main melody and that of the late Neil Innes' 1973 song How Sweet To Be An Idiot and wangled him a co-writing credit. Often performing the track whenever Monty Python toured their live show, Innes was the songwriting genius behind Eric Idle's 1978 Beatles parody The Rutles. Oh, the irony.