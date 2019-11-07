The best SIXTH albums

Sixth time lucky! You'll be surprised how many artists have played a blinder this far into their career... take a look at these classic albums.

R.E.M. - Green R.E.M. - Green album cover. Picture: Press 1988's Green spelt a new era for Athens, Georgia's finest. They left indie label IRS and signed with major Warner Brothers, which led the way to the multi-platinum selling Out Of Time and Automatic For The People. Green was charged with political and environmental concerns, with Orange Crush having a dig at US foreign policy.

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album cover. Picture: Press In 2018, Alex Turner headed for the moon via the films of director Stanly Kubrick for this ambitious, piano-led album. It was a far cry from the simple days of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 album cover. Picture: Press Hot on the heels of Part 1, this second instalment of Foals' 2019 campaign shows off the incredible breadth of ideas coming out of the band a decade into their career.

Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth. Picture: Press Featuring the singles Lyla and The Importance Of Being Idle, the sixth outing from the Gallagher brothers saw all the members of the band have a say in the writing of the material. It had the biggest first week sales of an Oasis album since Be Here Now.

Blur - 13 Blur - 13 album cover. Picture: Press 13 saw the band work with producer William Orbit and the somewhat low-key album is lyrically concerned with the breakup of Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann. Not the most lively of Blur albums, but one of the deepest with songs like Tender and No Distance Left To Run.

Foo Fighters - Echoes Silence Patience And Grace Foo Fighters - Echoes Silence Patience And Grace album cover. Picture: Press Dave Grohl's 2007 effort was produced by Gil Norton of Pixies and There Is Nothing Left To Lose fame and included The Pretender and The Long Road To Ruin.

Biffy Clyro - Opposites Biffy Clyro - Opposites album cover. Picture: Press Following the huge success of Only Revolutions, The Biff released an ambitious double album at the beginning of 2013, divided into two halves: The Sand at the Core of Our Bones and The Land at the End of Our Toes.

The White Stripes - Icky Thump The White Stripes - Icky Thump album cover. Picture: Press The duo's 2007 curtain call was their only album for major label Warner Brothers and included the track You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do What You're Told) and Rag And Bone.

New Order - Republic New Order - Republic album cover. Picture: Press 1993's Republic was the legendary Manchester band's first album not to be released on the Factory label… and would be their last LP until the band came back off hiatus in 2001 with Get Ready.

Depeche Mode - Music For The Masses Depeche Mode - Music For The Masses album cover. Picture: Press This 1987 included the hits Strangelove and Never Let Me Down Again and saw the band achieve stadium status in the US.

Pulp - This Is Hardcore Pulp - This Is Hardcore album cover. Picture: Press A definite comedown album after the Britpop hi-jinks of Different Class, this 1998 outing includes the sleazy title track and Help The Aged.

Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti album cover. Picture: Press This mammoth 1975 double album saw the quartet declare themselves the Kings Of Rock 'N' Roll, with tracks like Kashmir, Trampled Underfoot and In My Time Of Dying.

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane David Bowie - Aladdin Sane album cover. Picture: Press Having killed off Ziggy Stardust, Bowie created a new persona for this epic 1973 album, which included The Jean Genie and Drive-In Saturday.

The Cure - The Head On The Door The Cure - The Head On The Door album cover. Picture: Press Robert Smith completed the transformation from gloom merchant to pop pixie with this 1985 album that included the hits In Between Days and Close To Me.

The Doors - L.A. Woman The Doors - L.A. Woman album cover. Picture: Press This blues-rock extravaganza was the last to be recorded with singer Jim Morrison, who died three months after its release in April 1971. Recorded in the band's LA offices, it's a far cry from the group's original psychedelic rock manifesto, but mellow all the same.