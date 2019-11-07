The best SIXTH albums

7 November 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 10:57

Sixth time lucky! You'll be surprised how many artists have played a blinder this far into their career... take a look at these classic albums.

  1. R.E.M. - Green

    R.E.M. - Green album cover
    R.E.M. - Green album cover. Picture: Press

    1988's Green spelt a new era for Athens, Georgia's finest. They left indie label IRS and signed with major Warner Brothers, which led the way to the multi-platinum selling Out Of Time and Automatic For The People. Green was charged with political and environmental concerns, with Orange Crush having a dig at US foreign policy.

  2. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

    Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album cover
    Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album cover. Picture: Press

    In 2018, Alex Turner headed for the moon via the films of director Stanly Kubrick for this ambitious, piano-led album. It was a far cry from the simple days of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

  3. Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2

    Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 album cover
    Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 album cover. Picture: Press

    Hot on the heels of Part 1, this second instalment of Foals' 2019 campaign shows off the incredible breadth of ideas coming out of the band a decade into their career.

  4. Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth

    Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth
    Oasis - Don't Believe The Truth. Picture: Press

    Featuring the singles Lyla and The Importance Of Being Idle, the sixth outing from the Gallagher brothers saw all the members of the band have a say in the writing of the material. It had the biggest first week sales of an Oasis album since Be Here Now.

  5. Blur - 13

    Blur - 13 album cover
    Blur - 13 album cover. Picture: Press

    13 saw the band work with producer William Orbit and the somewhat low-key album is lyrically concerned with the breakup of Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann. Not the most lively of Blur albums, but one of the deepest with songs like Tender and No Distance Left To Run.

  6. Foo Fighters - Echoes Silence Patience And Grace

    Foo Fighters - Echoes Silence Patience And Grace album cover
    Foo Fighters - Echoes Silence Patience And Grace album cover. Picture: Press

    Dave Grohl's 2007 effort was produced by Gil Norton of Pixies and There Is Nothing Left To Lose fame and included The Pretender and The Long Road To Ruin.

  7. Biffy Clyro - Opposites

    Biffy Clyro - Opposites album cover
    Biffy Clyro - Opposites album cover. Picture: Press

    Following the huge success of Only Revolutions, The Biff released an ambitious double album at the beginning of 2013, divided into two halves: The Sand at the Core of Our Bones and The Land at the End of Our Toes.

  8. The White Stripes - Icky Thump

    The White Stripes - Icky Thump album cover
    The White Stripes - Icky Thump album cover. Picture: Press

    The duo's 2007 curtain call was their only album for major label Warner Brothers and included the track You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do What You're Told) and Rag And Bone.

  9. New Order - Republic

    New Order - Republic album cover
    New Order - Republic album cover. Picture: Press

    1993's Republic was the legendary Manchester band's first album not to be released on the Factory label… and would be their last LP until the band came back off hiatus in 2001 with Get Ready.

  10. Depeche Mode - Music For The Masses

    Depeche Mode - Music For The Masses album cover
    Depeche Mode - Music For The Masses album cover. Picture: Press

    This 1987 included the hits Strangelove and Never Let Me Down Again and saw the band achieve stadium status in the US.

  11. Pulp - This Is Hardcore

    Pulp - This Is Hardcore album cover
    Pulp - This Is Hardcore album cover. Picture: Press

    A definite comedown album after the Britpop hi-jinks of Different Class, this 1998 outing includes the sleazy title track and Help The Aged.

  12. Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti

    Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti album cover
    Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti album cover. Picture: Press

    This mammoth 1975 double album saw the quartet declare themselves the Kings Of Rock 'N' Roll, with tracks like Kashmir, Trampled Underfoot and In My Time Of Dying.

  13. David Bowie - Aladdin Sane

    David Bowie - Aladdin Sane album cover
    David Bowie - Aladdin Sane album cover. Picture: Press

    Having killed off Ziggy Stardust, Bowie created a new persona for this epic 1973 album, which included The Jean Genie and Drive-In Saturday.

  14. The Cure - The Head On The Door

    The Cure - The Head On The Door album cover
    The Cure - The Head On The Door album cover. Picture: Press

    Robert Smith completed the transformation from gloom merchant to pop pixie with this 1985 album that included the hits In Between Days and Close To Me.

  15. The Doors - L.A. Woman

    The Doors - L.A. Woman album cover
    The Doors - L.A. Woman album cover. Picture: Press

    This blues-rock extravaganza was the last to be recorded with singer Jim Morrison, who died three months after its release in April 1971. Recorded in the band's LA offices, it's a far cry from the group's original psychedelic rock manifesto, but mellow all the same.

  16. The Beatles - Rubber Soul

    The Beatles - Rubber Soul album cover
    The Beatles - Rubber Soul album cover. Picture: Press

    Christmas 1965. This is where it starts getting interesting. Sitars. Acoustic ballads. Lyrical obscurity. Hanging out with Dylan. Norwegian Wood. Drive My Car. Nowhere Man. "The Word is love". And so on…

Latest Videos

Robert De Niro stars in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman on Netflix

When is Scorsese's The Irishman on Netflix and who joins Robert De Niro & Al Pacino in the cast?

News

Chris Kamara and Chris Moyles reveal I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here prank!

VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Chris "Kammy" Kamara reveal I’m A Celeb prank

The Chris Moyles Show

David Bowie and Kurt Cobain

The best cover versions ever

Netflix releases The End of the F****ing World season 2 trailer

The End of the F***ing World season 2: trailers, release date, cast, plot, soundtrack & more

News

Latest Lists

Vinyl singles

B-sides that became more famous than the A-Sides

Alex Turner and Miles Kane in London, July 2016

The 10 most notable rock bromances

Scariest Videos Of All Time

The scariest ever music videos

Scary Album Covers

The scariest album covers of all time

Spike Jonze Videos

The most memorable Spike Jonze videos

Latest On Radio X

Pete Doherty

This is how much The Libertines' Pete Doherty earns a month....

The Libertines

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Boris Johnson

Noel Gallagher reveals if he prefers Boris Johnson to brother Liam

Noel Gallagher

Johnny Marr

"Nigel Farage on guitar": Johnny Marr responds to The Smiths reunion rumours

The Smiths

Former One Direction star Harry Styles

Harry Styles for Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Foo Fighters

LISTEN: Foo Fighters share new B-sides and rarities EP 02050525

Foo Fighters

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way in 2004

When did My Chemical Romance split and what was the reason?