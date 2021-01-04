Kings Of Leon share snippets of new music: Everything we know so far

Kings of Leon share snippets of new music

Caleb Followill and co have been teasing new music, this time giving fans the chance to hear a slice of Spin It Like We Can and Dancing In Your Head.

Kings of Leon have teased new music for 2021 and given us a hint of what the next era looks like for them musically.

The Nashville rockers haven't released an studio album since 2016's WALLS, but have made it very clear that new material will be arriving soon.

First they shared that clips of two songs entitled Must Catch The Bandit and Feel The Way You Do adding that they would both drop on 7 January.

Watch the clip for Must Catch The Bandit below:

Listen to Feel The Way You Do here:

Caleb Followill and co have also since shared video clips of two more tracks, which you can listen to here.

Listen to Dancing In Your Head:

Listen to Spin It Like We Can below:

The clips are short and sweet, but give us plenty of info on what we can probably expect from the band's eighth studio effort.

A listen to all four clips tells us that KOL will pick up where WALLS left off, offering up a grown-up indie sound by delivering a mix of infectious rock ditties with contemplative ballads.

Though this new music marks the first official material from the band since 2016, March saw them share Going Nowhere - an emotional acoustic track to help spread awareness for Live Nation's Global Relief Fund for live music crews.

Their video included the message: "Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can".

See their post below:

