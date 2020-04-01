WATCH: Kings of Leon share emotional acoustic track Going Nowhere

The US rockers have posted a black and white video with frontman Caleb Followill to raise awareness of Live Nation's Global Relief Fund.

Kings of Leon have shared a new acoustic number called Going Nowhere.

The song was released to help raise awareness of Live Nation's Global Relief Fund to support live music crews and venues during the COVID-19 battle.

The accompanying black and white video sees frontman Caleb Followill perform the emotional track, while strumming on the guitar.

Watch the full video, which was accompanied by the caption: "Going Nowhere (Filmed live in Nashville, TN) Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can.

"Visit @livenation’s Global Relief Fund for live music crews to see how you can support touring and venue crews impacted by COVID-19: livenation.com/crewnation".

Caleb Followill in Kings of Leon's Going Nowhere song. Picture: YouTube/Kings of Leon

READ MORE - Bands with siblings: brothers and sisters in groups

Meanwhile, the Nashville rockers are still scheduled to pay a huge outdoor gig at Finsbury Park this year.

The WALLS rockers are currently still set to play the north London Park on 28 June 2020, followed by dates at Newcastles Utilita Arena and Leeds' First Direct Arena on 7 and 8 July.

So far, several gigs and festivals have been cancelled and postponed across the globe, including Foo Fighters' Van tour dates, Queen & Adam Lambert's Rhapsody dates and the likes of Coachella, SXSW, Snowbombing, All Points East Festival and Glastonbury, which will now take place in 2021.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Festivals and gigs cancelled and affected due to the pandemic