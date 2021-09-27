Kings Of Leon's Followill brothers mourn the tragic loss of their mother, Betty Ann

Kings Of Leon bassist Jared Followill with his late mother, Betty Ann. Picture: Jared Followill/Instagram

By Radio X

The band cancelled a series of shows so the Followill brothers could spend their mother's last hours by her side.

Kings Of Leon's Followill brothers announced the untimely passing of their beloved mother, Betty Ann, last week.

Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill all flew home after their show at The Forum in Inglewood, California to "remain by her side until the time comes to say goodbye".

The Followill brothers revealed they'd be cancelling a series of shows to spend their mother's last hours together following a "medical crisis".

Betty Ann then sadly passed away overnight.

READ MORE: Kings of Leon on When You See Yourself: We've never been more proud of an album

On 24 September, eldest brother and Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followill shared the tragic news on his Instagram:

“My heart is broken,” the caption read, posted with a picture of Betty Ann holding him as a baby.

“My beautiful mother and biggest fan has passed on from this life and into the next. Hug your mother’s extra tight tonight. I love you forever mama. Rest easy.”

Later on Twitter he shared: “You are finally at peace and on your next journey. I will feel your kiss in every breeze and your wink from every ray of sunshine.”

RIP my beautiful mama. You are finally at peace and on your next journey. I will feel your kiss in every breeze and your wink from every ray of sunshine. Goodnight, sweet dreams, I love you.

Your Nathan — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 24, 2021

Bassist and youngest brother Jared also shared the sad news on his Instagram, saying: “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us."

“You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved.”

It's not entirely clear when Kings Of Leon will resume their tour dates, but their UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates are expected to go ahead as scheduled.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder formed a covers band to replace the band after they cancelled their Ohana Festival headline set, playing Molly's Chambers in tribute to the Followill brothers and their late mother.