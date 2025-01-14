Caleb Followill at 43: Facts about the Kings Of Leon frontman

14 January 2025, 14:04

Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon in 2024
Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon in 2024. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Kings Of Leon frontman is responsible for some of the biggest indie anthems of the last 20 years, but how much do you know the Nashville rocker?

Caleb Followill celebrates his 43rd birthday on 14th January 2025.

The Kings Of Leon frontman is one quarter of the familial band, who are completed by his brothers Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew.

The Nashville rockers are responsible for some of the biggest indie hits of the last two decades, including The Bucket, Maggie Chambers, Sex On Fire and Use Somebody, which are still played today.

But how much do you really know about the KOL singer? Find out everything you need to know about Caleb Followill including his real name, when he was born, who he's married to, the kids they share and more.

Read more:

How old is Caleb Followill?

Caleb Followill was born on 14 January 1982 and at the time of writing this article, Caleb Followill is 43 years of age.

What is Caleb Followill's real name?

Caleb Followill was born Anthony Caleb Followill in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Caleb isn't the only KOL bandmate to adopt his middle name, with all the other members of the band doing the same.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
Caleb Followill married Lily Aldridge in 2011. Picture: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Who is Caleb Followill married to?

Caleb is married to 35-year-old model and famous Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge. The pair tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

How many children do Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have and what are their names?

Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge have two children; eight year old Dixie Pearl Followill (born 21st June 2012) and one-year-old Winston Roy Followill (born 2nd February 2019).

Kings Of Leon in 2003
Kings Of Leon formed in 1999. Picture: Maurits Sillem/Getty Images

When and how did Kings Of Leon form?

Kings of Leon formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 1999.

Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill were all sons of Ivan Leon Followill - a Pentecostal preacher who travelled around the Deep South with them and their mother Betty-Ann as he preached.

When their father retired from preaching and their parents divorced in 1997, Nathan and Caleb moved outside Nashville.

They bought a bass for their younger brother Jared, and later admitted to "kidnapping" their cousin Matthew from Mississippi to join the band.

Who are Kings of Leon named after?

Their name is quite simply inspired by their familial bond as it's taken directly from their paternal grandfather, who was named Leon.

How many albums have Kings of Leon released?

Kings of Leon have released nine studio albums in total. Get the full list below:

  • Youth & Young Manhood (2003)
  • Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004)
  • Because of the Times (2007)
  • Only by the Night (2008)
  • Come Around Sundown (2010)
  • Mechanical Bull (2013)
  • Walls (2016)
  • When You See Yourself (2021)
  • Can We Please Have Fun (2024)

Read more:

Caleb Followill talks "fulfilling" new Kings Of Leon album

More on Kings Of Leon

See more More on Kings Of Leon

Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon announce 2022 UK arena tour

Kings of Leon in 2008

QUIZ: Only Kings of Leon experts can get all these lyrics right

Quizzes

Kings of Leon press image

Kings Of Leon reveal songs they'd want on every setlist

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Linkin Park have been crowned winners of he Record Of The Year 2024

Linkin Park named Radio X Record Of The Year 2024 winners

Heading out and about in 2025: Oasis, Linkin Park, Fontaines D.C. and Sam Fender

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025

Get your Classic Rock party started with big tunes from the Rolling Stones, Journey, AC/DC and Prince

The Top Classic Rock New Year's Party songs

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Blossoms present their highlights of 2024, including Coldplay at Glastonbury, the Oasis reunion and a famous hippo.

Blossoms present The A To X of 2024

Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party

The 25 best albums of 2024

Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2024 and they're all available on Global Player

The best podcasts of 2024