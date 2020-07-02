How much is Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder worth?

2 July 2020, 17:04 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 17:54

The Pearl Jam frontman and grunge icon has been in the music business for decades, but what has it meant for his net worth?

Eddie Vedder's music career spans over three decades.

The Pearl Jam frontman isn't just known as being one of the key figures in the grunge movement, he's also one of the most captivating entertainers to this day.

The musician has performed all over the world... with some of the biggest acts in the world... on the biggest stages in the world, but how much wealth has the Alive singer got to his name? Find out here.

Eddie Vedder concert in Barcelona in 2019
Eddie Vedder concert in Barcelona in 2019. Picture: Jim Bennett/Redferns/Getty Images

What is Eddie Vedder's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Eddie Vedder's estimated net worth is $100 million, which is approximately £80.23.

Not too shabby.

When and where was Eddie Vedder born?

Eddie Vedder was born on 23 December 1964 in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illiniois.

Who is Eddie Vedder married to?

The Pearl Jam frontman married former fashion model Jill McCormick in 2010.

He was previously married to musician Beth Leibling from 1994-2000.

