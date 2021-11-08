James announce rescheduled Heritage Live date at Kenwood House with The Charlatans

James have confirmed when their rescheduled Kenwood Live gig will take place . Picture: Press/Laura Toomer

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester band have confirmed the rescheduled date for their Hampstead Heath gig with The Charlatans as newly added special guests.

James have announced their rescheduled date for Kenwood House.

The Manchester band's gig at the historic landmark on Hampstead Heath has been postponed more than once due to the pandemic, but now it has been confirmed to take place on Friday 10 June 2022.

The will be joined by newly announced act, The Charlatans, at the gig who replace Feeder as special guests.

Maximo Park, The Snuts, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, The Sherlocks, Cruel Hearts Club and Shiiine On Djs.

Event promoter, Giles Cooper, said: "It has been a long time coming, but at last our James show is happening. And,we are absolutely delighted to welcome The Charlatans as special guests for what should be a memorable afternoon and evening of live entertainment.”

All original tickets will remain valid.

Get the full details below:

Finally, we can announce the rescheduled date for London’s Kenwood House show as Friday June 10, 2022. With new special guests and friends @thecharlatans now joining the bill, plus previously announced @maximopark, @forgetcape, @TheSherlocks, @cruelheartsclub & @ShiiineOn_ DJs. pic.twitter.com/x1Ori81QCd — James (@wearejames) November 8, 2021

When is James' Kenwood House gig?

James' Heritage Live gig in Kenwood House takes place on Friday 10 June 2022.

The Charlatans will join James at their Kenwood House gig. Picture: Press

Who is supporting at James' Kenwood House gig?

The Charlatans are the newly announced special guests at James' Kenwood House gig.

They'll be joined by previously announced artists Maximo Park, The Snuts, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, The Sherlocks, Cruel Hearts Club and Shiiine On Djs.

What are the stage times for James' Kenwood House gig?

The full stage times for the gig have not been confirmed, but the Shiiine On DJs will kick off the party once gates open at 3pm.

Are tickets still available for James' Kenwood House gig?

Visit www.heritagelive.net for tickets.