Embrace announce 25th anniversary hometown show at Halifax’s The Piece Hall

Embrace will play a 25th anniversary date in Halifax next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Yorkshire band are set for a special outdoor gig to mark 25 years of their debut album The Good Will Out.

Embrace have announced a special UK date for 2023.

The Come Back to What You Know outfit are set to mark 25 years since the release of their debut album, The Good Will Out, with a date at The Piece Hall in Halifax on 1st July next year.

Tickets for the shows, which include special guests Starsailor and Ellur, will go on sale on Friday 25th November from 9am.

The band will play the album in full plus a selection of their biggest hits from across their back catalogue.

They say never return to the scene of the crime but we just couldn’t resist!The last time we played the @ThePieceHall was one of the best nights of our lives & we’re back there again next summer for a huge one-off show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our classic debut album! pic.twitter.com/pFdeuUn0S8 — Embrace (@embrace) November 21, 2022

Embrace's The Good Will Out was released on 8th June 1998 and included the singles All You Good Good People, My Weakness Is None of You Know, One Big Family and Fireworks.

Frontman Danny McNamara - who hails from Halifax - said of the announcement: "I’m honoured that we’ll be welcoming back our homecoming kings to help them celebrate 25 years since the release of their iconic debut album The Good Will Out.

“With so much love in the area for these local legends, the requests to have them back were many and I know there’ll be some truly beautiful moments once again at this show.

“And with not one but two special guests joining them, Starsailor and rising star Ellur, this show is going to be stellar.”

Find out everything you need to know about the dates here:

When is Embrace's 2023 UK date?

Embrace will play a 25th anniversary show at The Piece Hall, Halifax on Saturday 1st July 2023.

When do Embrace tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 25th November from 9am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can be in with a chance to buy pre-sale tickets from Tuesday 22nd November at 9am if they sign up to the band'sr mailing list or head to their Patreon.

Who's supporting Embrace at The Piece Hall?

Support comes from Starsailor and Ellur.