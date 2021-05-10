James to headline Heritage Live, London's first big post-lockdown outdoor gig

James are set to headline the opening night of Heritage Live. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester band will top the bill at the opening night of the summer of concerts, with special guests Feeder, Maxïmo Park, The Snuts and more.

James has been confirmed to headline the opening night of Heritage Live's series of summer concerts.

Their gig, which will take place on Thursday 24 June, will see them play one of the first post-lockdown outdoor shows in the UK and the first in London.

Taking place just three days after the official end of national lockdown, the Tim Booth and co will be joined by special guests Feeder, Maxïmo Park and The Snuts.

Also joining them will be Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Sherlocks and Cruel Hearts Club, with indie DJs Shiiine On getting the party started from 3pm.

Fans must pre-register at www.heritagelive.net to buy tickets in the presale from 9am, Tuesday 25th May.

Tickets will then go on General Sale from Thursday 27 May at 9am.

James to headline Kenwood Live 2021. Picture: Press

James frontman Tim Booth says: "Right now James are in a fully tested Covid bubble rehearsing for this concert. You never really value some things until you’ve lost them -so now, to be playing together in a room, to be coming to play to an audience, to be working with all the people who put on these amazing events, things we used to take for granted - we are re-appreciating in a deep way. As one of the first concerts out of lockdown, this will be a massive celebration. Let's have a party!"

Heritage Live organiser Giles Cooper says: “After 15 months of lockdown and restrictions, this event really will be a resounding statement that live music is back in our lives at last! Audiences, artists, staff and crew have been itching to get back to what they love and I’ve no doubt this will be a fantastic celebration of what’s great about live music! It certainly will be a concert that’s remembered for many years to come and we really can’t wait!”

