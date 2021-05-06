The Snuts' W.L album title doesn't mean what you might think

Toby Tarrant talks to The Snuts' Jack Cochrane about their album title. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The West Lothian rockers scored a UK number one with their debut album and frontman Jack Cochrane told Radio X's Toby Tarrant the real meaning of its title.

The Snuts beat out stiff competition from Demi Lovato to score a UK number one with their W.L. album this year.

The four-piece hail from West Lothian in Scotland, so you'd be forgiven for thinking that their debut album stood for the area.

However, frontman Jack Cochrane revealed that it was a "common misconception," and the initials actually stand for a nickname from their local town.

"Scotland's basically broken into small towns and each town has got a name for their troublemakers and then they'll meet up on a Friday and fight each other.

"So when we were growing up, we're from a place called Whitburn and the name for the troublemakers in our town was just The Whitburn Loopy and we thought 'this is just a beautiful poetic name for an album'".

Watch Toby's interview with The Snuts frontman above.

The band also were in the crowd at the UK's first official gig without social distancing at the Sefton Park Pilot in Liverpool.

Watch the Always singer talk about the event here and how it's given him hope for the future.

The Snuts' Somebody Loves You track was also our former Radio X Record of the Week and the frontman revealed how the song was inspired by graffiti he saw in Glasgow.

"It's quite a funny one," he told Radio X. "I'd just moved to Glasgow and I was kinda exploring the city and all over the city there was a piece of graffiti with just three simple words 'Somebody Loves You'.

"It was something that really struck a chord with me. It was such a kind of powerful universal message. So from there, it just turned into the song really quickly.

"I think just everybody was kind of feeling the same anxieties about what was going on in the world, so it felt as a song for us it kind of expanded into a much bigger project [...] A way of us connecting with fans and just connecting with the people we care about with that song. It's deep."

