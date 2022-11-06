The best B-sides by Manchester bands

Masters of the b-side: New Order, The Stone Roses and The Smiths. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

What are the best b-sides to come out of the rainy city? From The Smiths to Courteeners, New Order to Elbow, we've picked our favourites.

Radio X has already picked the best ever Oasis b-sides, so we'd thought we'd expand the idea and take a look at some of the best tunes to be tucked away on the other side of some classic singles by Manchester bands.

The Gallagher and The Smiths were well known for hiding little gems dotted around their back catalogue, but who else is an expert practitioner of the b-side?