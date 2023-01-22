Inhaler: Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles are the "most lovely and welcoming guys"

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Inhaler's Elijah Hewson and Harry Styles. Picture: 1. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images 2. Per Ole Hagen/Redferns 3. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

The Dublin rockers have talked about supporting the Sheffield band and former One Direction star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inhaler have praised Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles.

The Dublin rockers - comprised of Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - supported the Sheffield band in 2022 and are set to be special guests on both acts' upcoming European dates.

"It still isn’t really resonating that we’re doing it," frontman Elijah Hewson told NME. "But they are the most lovely and welcoming guys, so we’ve just got to try and be the best band we can.”

Keating joked: “We’re searching for better leather jackets as well! It’s hard to not feel like a child when you’re around them."

READ MORE: Inhaler reveal Arctic Monkeys carry portable bar around on tour

Inhaler previously opened for the 505 rockers and revealed one of the best bits of advice they've received from the band was about a portable bar.

Hewson explained to Far Out Magazine: “They were telling me about this flight case, which has a lamp in, a table, so they bring the bar with them (on tour).

“They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’.”

Drummer McMahon has talked about having the honour of opening for the "greatest rock and roll band in the world" and admitted he didn't feel "worthy".

“Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world.

“They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to."

The rocker added: "The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

READ MORE: Inhaler 2023 tour dates, ticket info and more

Meanwhile, Inhaler are preparing to release their sophomore album Cuts & Bruises on 17th February 2023.

The record follows the release of their debut album It Won't Always Be Like This, which included the lead single My Honest Face.

So far, the band have previewed their tracks These Are The Days and Love Will Get You There, the latter which they shared a live video of from their hometown show in Dublin.

READ MORE: Inhaler release statement following claims of spiking and assaults at gig