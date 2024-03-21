Guns N' Roses among those to be honoured at Inaugural GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses. Picture: Guns N'Roses

By Jenny Mensah

Memorable recordings from GNR, The Doobie Brothers and Donna Summer are among six singles and four albums chosen for an induction into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2024.

Guns N' Roses are among the 10 honourees to be officially inducted at the GRAMMY Museum's inaugural Hall of Fame Gala and concert.

The L.A. rockers' classic 1987 album Appetite For Destruction is among a list of six singles and four iconic albums, which have been honoured, alongside the likes of The Doobie Brothers’ chart-topping 1978 single What a Fool Believes and Donna Summer’s groundbreaking 1977 dance hit I Feel Love.

The Class of 2024 inductees are the first group of new Grammy Hall of Fame honorees since 2021. Recordings chosen for induction must be at least 25 years old, and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.”

Other honourees include Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) album, De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), the Buena Vista Social Club’s self-titled 1997 album, Wanda Jackson’s Let’s Have a Party (1960), William Bell’s You Don’t Miss Your Water (1961), and Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra’s Ory’s Creole Trombone (1922).

The star-studded gala event will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. The gala and concert also will mark the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame.

The 2024 inductees will join the catalogue of previous honorees at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

With the 10 new additions, the total number of inducted recordings in the Hall of Fame is now 1,152.