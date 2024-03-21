Guns N' Roses among those to be honoured at Inaugural GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala

21 March 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 18:22

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses
Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses. Picture: Guns N'Roses

By Jenny Mensah

Memorable recordings from GNR, The Doobie Brothers and Donna Summer are among six singles and four albums chosen for an induction into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guns N' Roses are among the 10 honourees to be officially inducted at the GRAMMY Museum's inaugural Hall of Fame Gala and concert.

The L.A. rockers' classic 1987 album Appetite For Destruction is among a list of six singles and four iconic albums, which have been honoured, alongside the likes of The Doobie Brothers’ chart-topping 1978 single What a Fool Believes and Donna Summer’s groundbreaking 1977 dance hit I Feel Love.

The Class of 2024 inductees are the first group of new Grammy Hall of Fame honorees since 2021. Recordings chosen for induction must be at least 25 years old, and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.”

Other honourees include Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) album, De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), the Buena Vista Social Club’s self-titled 1997 album, Wanda Jackson’s Let’s Have a Party (1960), William Bell’s You Don’t Miss Your Water (1961), and Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra’s Ory’s Creole Trombone (1922).

The star-studded gala event will be held on Tuesday 21st May 2024 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. The gala and concert also will mark the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame.

The 2024 inductees will join the catalogue of previous honorees at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

With the 10 new additions, the total number of inducted recordings in the Hall of Fame is now 1,152.

Guns N' Roses play Paradise City at BST Hyde Park 2023

Latest Videos

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set for release in spring 2024

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - release date, trailer and what to expect

News

The Stone Roses in 1989: Ian Brown, Reni, John Squire and Mani.

The moment The Stone Roses blew a fuse on live TV

The Stone Roses

Taylor Hawkins on Queen

Taylor Hawkins geeking out over Bohemian Rhapsody is genius

Foo Fighters

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves too place at O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nothing But Thieves deliver synth-soaked euphoria at the O2 Forum Kentish Town

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Ryan Gosling performs I'm Just Ken at the Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024: Watch Ryan Gosling perform I'm Just Ken with Slash and more

News

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash

Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Guns N' Roses rocker Slash at Glastonbury 2023

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash teases bluesy solo album

John Lennon's comments on Christianity led to Beatle records being publicly burnt in some states of the US "Bible Belt"

The most outrageous claims in rock

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs for Valentine's Day