Slash says Guns N' Roses are still trying to make a new album

The iconic Guns N'Roses guitarist maintained the band are still working on the follow-up to 2008's Chinese Democracy.

Slash has confirmed Guns N' Roses are "trying" to make a new album.

The 58-year-old guitarist has been busy working on his new record, Orgy Of The Damned, featuring a string of guest vocalists, and has revealed he didn't want to "drag" his bandmate Axl Rose into appearing on the LP because the band aree working on their new album.

Asked why Rose and The Conspirators collaborator Myles Kennedy don't feature on his new album, the iconic guitarist told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper's Wired column: "It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in.

"Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record and I'm working with them in that capacity but this didn't involve anyone else."

December saw GNR release their Perhaps and The General singles. Both songs were recorded in the same era as 2008's Chinese Democracy and followed 2021's releases from the same era Absurd and Hard Skool.

The notorious record, which was delayed for years and held up by legal issues, only included Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed as Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum had quit the group.

Meanwhile, Slash released his own solo record last week, consisting of mostly blues classics and featuring guest vocalists including the likes of Iggy Pop, Demi Lovato, Chris Stapleton and Aeromsmith's Steve Tyler.

However, despite his iconic status, the Welcome To The Jungle axeman insisted it wasn’t easy an easy to get musicians to appear on his record.

He told Classic Rock magazine: “Listen, when you’re cold-calling musicians, some of whom you don’t even know, it doesn’t matter who you are. It’s a hard gig.

“You’re trying to sell an idea."

He went on: “The two hardest ones to nail down were Chris Stapleton and Billy Gibbons. Billy’s all over the place. He’s always working and he’s always doing something. I told him I was doing a version of Hoochie Coochie Man and I knew from his tone of voice that he was sceptical.

“I mean, he knows me, but… Anyway, I had to coax him into it…

“I feel really honoured that he’s on the record.”

