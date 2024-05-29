Slash is "not super excited" about AI in music: "It’s gonna be confusing and misleading"

The Guns N' Roses guitarist has talked about why he won't be using AI in music.

Slash isn't thrilled about the use of AI in music.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist was discussing the new technology being used in music and has explained why he won't be making use of it.

Talking about the subject on the Battleground Podcast, he said: "I’m not super excited about this new development,” adding: "Only because I just know that people, for the most part, are gonna use it so much that it’s gonna be confusing and misleading."

Watch him discuss the phenomenon below:

SLASH On Artificial Intelligence In Music

The Paradise City rocker went on: "There’s just gonna be too much of the same kind of look or sound for different things. I see it happening already.”

He added: "I’m the guy that likes to go into a studio and record a band live and do it analog. So the idea of AI, I can’t think of any application where it makes any sense to me for what it is that I do.

"And I’m interested to see who comes up with something really great and unique and useful for me. But having AI reproduce anything or actually produce anything original in terms of music does not really thrill me."

Meanwhile, Slash has revealed that Guns N' Roses are still "trying" the write their new album.

The axeman released his new album Orgy Of The Damned earlier this month and asked why Axl Rose and The Conspirators collaborator Myles Kennedy don't feature on his new album, the iconic guitarist told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper's Wired column: "It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in.

"Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record and I'm working with them in that capacity but this didn't involve anyone else."

December saw GNR release their Perhaps and The General singles. Both songs were recorded in the same era as 2008's Chinese Democracy and followed 2021's releases from the same era Absurd and Hard Skool.

The notorious record, which was delayed for years and held up by legal issues, only included Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed as Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum had quit the group.

Listen to Slash's bluesy Orgy Of The Damed album below:

Slash's solo record, which consists mostly of blues classics, features guest vocalists including the likes of Iggy Pop, Demi Lovato, Chris Stapleton and Aeromsmith's Steve Tyler.

Despite his iconic status, the Welcome To The Jungle guitarist insisted it wasn’t easy an easy for him to call musicians to appear on his record.

He told Classic Rock magazine: “Listen, when you’re cold-calling musicians, some of whom you don’t even know, it doesn’t matter who you are. It’s a hard gig.

“You’re trying to sell an idea."

He went on: “The two hardest ones to nail down were Chris Stapleton and Billy Gibbons. Billy’s all over the place. He’s always working and he’s always doing something. I told him I was doing a version of Hoochie Coochie Man and I knew from his tone of voice that he was sceptical.

“I mean, he knows me, but… Anyway, I had to coax him into it…

“I feel really honoured that he’s on the record.”

Guns N' Roses play Paradise City at BST Hyde Park 2023

