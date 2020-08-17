Kanye West ponders who's better out of Guns N' Roses and Nirvana

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, Kanye West and Kurt Cobain. Picture: 1.ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images 2. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 3. KMazur/WireImage/Getty

The US rapper took to Twitter to pose the question to his millions of followers, calling both the bands his favourites.

Kanye West has asked who's better out of Guns N' Roses and Nirvana.

The US rapper isn't backwards about coming forwards, but seemed to be on the fence when it came to his two favourite rock bands.

Despite Axl Rose and co's blend of hair rock being quite different from Nirvana and the late Kurt Cobain's grunge sound, Kanye West couldn't quite choose between the two, so instead threw it out to his fans.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Guns n Roses or Nirvana 🤔 both my favorite".

Guns n Roses or Nirvana 🤔 both my favorite pic.twitter.com/PpUC6wbEu8 — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

His tweet prompted varied responses from fans, with many of them distinguishing the differences between the bands.

One wrote: "I love both Guns N' Roses & Nirvana for different reasons. It may depend on the mood on which one I'll listen to."

Another said: "Guns n Roses might have the best debut album in the history of music, and Nirvana captured so much of what it FELT like to be an underated teenager in the 1980s-1990s"

Meanwhile, Jesus Walks rapper shared images and videos from a new socially-distanced version of his Sunday Service, which took place in Wyoming.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming"

