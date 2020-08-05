Guns N' Roses announce rescheduled UK & Irish dates for 2021

5 August 2020, 12:09 | Updated: 5 August 2020, 12:42

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash perform in 2020
Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash perform in 2020. Picture: Alejandro MELENDEZ / AFP) (Photo by ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have rescheduled their previously announced European dates for next year. See the full details here.

Guns N' Roses have rescheduled their UK dates for 2021.

Like many bands, Axl Rose and co were set to tour in 2020 but were forced to cancel their gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, their dates - which include two gigs at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a stint at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park - have been confirmed for next year.

While not all of their European dates can take place, the Paradise City rockers will also be headed to Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "Hey Gunners, Picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021."

They added: "Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shoes were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

"We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage".

See Guns N' Roses rescheduled UK & Irish dates here:

18 June 2021: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19 June 2021: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

22 June 2021: Dublin, Ireland.- Marlay Park Concert Series

24 June 2021: Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's wasp sting video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's crazy wasp sting video
Harry Shearer on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

Bastile frontman Dan Smith speaks to Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

Dan Bastille talks What You Gonna Do? single on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's live TV fail

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's hilarious live TV fail

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Axl Rose performs in Guns N' Roses in 1980

Rock stars and their real names

Features

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash perform in 2020

Guns N' Roses reschedule North American tour dates for summer 2021
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash

Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Guns N' Roses classic line-up of Drummer Steven Adler, Duff McKagan, frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and guitarist Izzy Stradlin

QUIZ: Which classic member of Guns N' Roses are you?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher, enjoying a drink in 2001

Cheers! 10 songs about drinks and drinking

Features