Guns N' Roses announce rescheduled UK & Irish dates for 2021

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have rescheduled their previously announced European dates for next year. See the full details here.

Guns N' Roses have rescheduled their UK dates for 2021.

Like many bands, Axl Rose and co were set to tour in 2020 but were forced to cancel their gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, their dates - which include two gigs at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a stint at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park - have been confirmed for next year.

While not all of their European dates can take place, the Paradise City rockers will also be headed to Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "Hey Gunners, Picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021."

They added: "Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shoes were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

"We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage".

European tour dates rescheduled 👇 pic.twitter.com/zMuHPr36Vd — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 4, 2020

See Guns N' Roses rescheduled UK & Irish dates here:

18 June 2021: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

19 June 2021: London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

22 June 2021: Dublin, Ireland.- Marlay Park Concert Series

24 June 2021: Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park