Guns N'Roses at Glastonbury 2023: Everything you need to know

Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury Festival this weekend. Picture: 1. HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The LA rockers play a headline set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24th June - here's everything we know about their show so far.

Guns N' Roses are preparing to play a headline show at Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

The legendary rockers will take to the stage on Saturday 24th June, but what time will they start, what can we expect and how can you watch it at home?

Plus, who's in the current line-up of GNR, have they played the festival before and what can we expect from the setlist?

Find out the answer to these questions and more below...

What time do Guns N' Roses start at Glastonbury?

Guns N' Roses will play a headline set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24th June from 9.30pm to 11:45pm.

Have Guns N' Roses played Glastonbury before?

GNR's Glastonbury set will mark their band's first ever appearance at the festival. Speaking about the news. Emily Eavis said: "They’ll be brilliant and provide something totally different to the rest of the headliners."

When the news of their set was announced on 3rd March, the band said: "Glastonbury, let's F'N' go!"

Where can I watch Guns N' Roses Glastonbury set?

As the main headliners, Guns N' Roses will be available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 24th June at from 10pm - 2pm BST. However, we've know from previous years, there can be delays, so keep an eye on their TV guide for up to date details.

What will Guns N' Roses play at Glastonbury Festival?

It's not certain what the band will play at their headline set, but going from their recent dates, we can be sure to hear around 30 songs and classics such as Welcome To The Jungle, Paradise City, Sweet Child O' Mine and November Rain, plus there may be some special guests.

Take a look at their recent setlist in Abu Dhabi on 1st June for an idea of what to expect:

It's So Easy

Bad Obsession (from Use Your Illusion 1, and the first time live since February 1993)

Chinese Democracy

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Pretty Tied Up (from Use Your Illusion II and the first time live since Aoril 1992)

Welcome To The Jungle

Mr. Brownstone

Hard Skool

Double Talkin' Jive

Reckless Life

Absurd

You Could Be Mine

Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover from the Spaghetti Incident? album and the first time live since December 2006 )

Rocket Queen

T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover with Duff McKagan on vocals)

Anything Goes (from Appetite For Destruction and the first time live since August 1988)

Civil War (with Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Chile in the outro)

This I Love (from Chines Democracy and first time live since November 2018)

Live And Let Die (Paul McCartney and Wings cover)

Estranged followed by Slash's guitar solo!

Sweet Child O' Mine

November Rain

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb/Glenn Campbell cover)

Street Of Dreams

Nice Boys (Rose Tattoo cover and first time live since November 2017)

Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience

Don't Cry

My Michelle (from Appetite For Destruction and first tme since November 2017)

Paradise City

Who's in the current Guns N' Roses line-up?

The current line-up of Guns N' Roses consists of frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, kyebordist keybordist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrerr and keybordist Melissa Reese.

How old is Axl Rose?

Axl Rose was born on 6th February 1962 and at the time of writing this article is 61 years old.

What is Axl Rose's real name?

The Guns N' Roses frontman was born William Bruce Rose Jr. and (after his mother changed his name to William Bruce Bailey after marriage) he started going by the name Axl after his band of the same name. He then legally changed his name to W. Axl Rose just before singing a contract with Geffen Records in 1986.

How old is Slash and where is he from?

Slash was born on 23rd July 1965 and at the time of this article is 57 years old. Slash, who was born in Hampstead, London, and raised in Blurton in Stoke-on-Trent until he was six years old and moved to L.A. His mother Ola J. Hudson, was an African American fashion designer who worked with stars such as David Bowie, Janis Joplin and Ringo Starr. His father Anthony Hudson, is an English artist who created album artworks.

What is Slash's real name and why is he called Slash?

Slash was born Saul Hudson in 1965 and was named after Romanian-American cartoonist Saul Steinberg. He was given the nickname Slash as a child by American actor Seymour Cassel, who would see him zipping around backstage.

Are Guns N' Roses playing more UK dates this year?

GNR are currently on their world tour. They will play a rescheduled date at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 27th June before heading to London's Hyde Park for BST on Friday 30th June.

Visit gunsnroses.com/tour for their full tour dates.

