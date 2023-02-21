Guns N' Roses announce huge world tour for 2023

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced an extensive tour across the globe. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Guns N' Roses have announced a huge world tour for 2023.

Axl Rose and co will take their classic line-up on the road once more with mammoth dates, which will see them visit the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The dates also include previously announced shows at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 27th June and London's BST Hyde Park on 30th June, with a slot still free to play Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th June this year.

Tickets for the freshly announced dates go on sale from Friday 24th February.

Visit gunsnroses.com for more.

See Guns N’ Roses 2023 world tour dates below:

June

5 Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

9 Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

12 Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

15 Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

17 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

21 Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

27 Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

30 London, UK – BST Hyde Park

July

3 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

5 Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

8 Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

11 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

13 Paris, France – La Defense

16 Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

19 Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

22 Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

August

5 Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

8 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

11 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

15 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

26 Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

29 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

September

1 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

3 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

6 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

9 St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

12 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

15 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

20 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

26 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

28 Houston, TX – Minute Maid ParkOctober1 San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

8 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

11 Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

16 Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Guns N' Roses announce 2023 world tour. Picture: Press

The news comes after bassist Duff McKagan appeared to confirm the band for Glastonbury 2023.

In audio shared onto Reddit, the Paradise City rocker can be heard saying on Sirius XM: "Maybe some of those Iggy shows we're going to do".

When it was presented that BST Hyde Park would be iconic, he added: "And Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us. We're going to be announcing some shows soon guys."

So far, only Elton John has been officially confirmed to headline the Somerset festival.

The Rocket Man singer will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, bringing his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to a close.

Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.

Emily Eavis, who organises the festival with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".

