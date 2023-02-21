Guns N' Roses announce huge world tour for 2023

On Air Now
21 February 2023
The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have announced an extensive tour across the globe. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
Guns N' Roses have announced a huge world tour for 2023.
Axl Rose and co will take their classic line-up on the road once more with mammoth dates, which will see them visit the Middle East, Europe and North America.
The dates also include previously announced shows at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 27th June and London's BST Hyde Park on 30th June, with a slot still free to play Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th June this year.
Tickets for the freshly announced dates go on sale from Friday 24th February.
Visit gunsnroses.com for more.
June
5 Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
9 Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
12 Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
15 Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
17 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
21 Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
27 Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
30 London, UK – BST Hyde Park
July
3 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
5 Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
8 Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
11 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
13 Paris, France – La Defense
16 Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
19 Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
22 Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
August
5 Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
8 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
11 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
15 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
26 Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
29 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
September
1 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
3 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
6 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
9 St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
12 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
15 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
20 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
23 Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
26 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
28 Houston, TX – Minute Maid ParkOctober1 San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
8 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
11 Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
16 Vancouver, BC – BC Place
The news comes after bassist Duff McKagan appeared to confirm the band for Glastonbury 2023.
In audio shared onto Reddit, the Paradise City rocker can be heard saying on Sirius XM: "Maybe some of those Iggy shows we're going to do".
When it was presented that BST Hyde Park would be iconic, he added: "And Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us. We're going to be announcing some shows soon guys."
🚨 SELF CONFIRM 🚨— The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) January 20, 2023
And it's a biggie. On his radio show Guns n Roses bassist says "Glastonbury will be iconic!"#Glastonbury #GunsNRoses https://t.co/4JoeBlagbO
So far, only Elton John has been officially confirmed to headline the Somerset festival.
The Rocket Man singer will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, bringing his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to a close.
Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.
Emily Eavis, who organises the festival with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".
