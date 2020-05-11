Guns N' Roses confirm 2020 UK & Ireland dates "will not be happening"

11 May 2020, 18:01 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 18:14

Axl Rose and co have announced their dates at the likes of London's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not be taking place. Find out more.

Last year saw Guns N' Roses announce their UK dates for 2020. Last year, the Welcome To The Jungle rockers confirmed that they would become the first music act to play the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with dates set for Friday 29 and Saturday 30 May.

But with countless gigs and festivals being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what does it mean for the rockers dates? Have Guns N' Roses' UK and Irish gigs been cancelled or postponed? And If so, when have they been rescheduled for?

READ MORE: How did Guns N' Roses form and come up with their name?

Find out what we know so far here.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Have Guns N' Roses UK dates been cancelled?

On Monday 11 May Guns N' Roses shared a statement on social media which read: "GN'R fam: Sadly the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe. We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can."

Taking to Twitter on 9 May 2020, the band wrote: "Live tour footage is coming soon..."

Get the latest tour info on their official website

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses working on "killer new stuff"

