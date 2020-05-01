Guns N' Roses working on "killer new stuff"

1 May 2020, 12:43 | Updated: 1 May 2020, 12:49

The wife of bassist Duff McKagan has teased on a podcast that new material the band are working on is "pretty epic".

Guns N' Roses have apparently been making "killer" new material that's going to put a "spring in (our) step.

According to Susan Holmes McKagan, who is the wife of bassist Duff McKagan, the band have been working "fastidiously" on "epic" new music.

Speaking on the Appetite for Distortion podcast, which she appeared on to talk about the first anniversary of her novel The Velvet Rose, she teased: "I will say Guns N’ Roses have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff.

"I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do want to spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess. Hopefully that’ll put a spring in your step!”

Guns' N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash in March 2020
Guns' N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash in March 2020. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Image

READ MORE: How did Guns N' Roses form and come up with their name?

Asked about new music back in January guitarist Slash told Guitar.com: “Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now. It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

Meanwhile GNR were set to play UK dates this month, with two gigs taking place at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 and 30 May.

New dates are yet to be announced.

