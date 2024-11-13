Download Festival 2025: Green Day, Sleep Token & Korn to headline as 90 acts confirmed for line-up
13 November 2024, 13:27 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 14:18
Download Festival will return next year with three first-time headliners. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
Download Festival has revealed its headliners for 2025.
The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 13th - 15th June next year - will see Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn at the top of the bill, all making their debut as headliners at the festival.
The festival has also announced 90 acts with, Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more on the line-up.
Find out everything you need to know about Download 2025 so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
.@downloadfest 2025. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 9pm. We can't wait to see you again Donnington! #DLXXII pic.twitter.com/4THkKL0Kpp— BFMV (@bfmvofficial) November 13, 2024
When is Download Festival 2025?
Download Festival takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 13th - 15th June 2025.
Who’s headlining Download festival 2025?
- Green Day
- Sleep Token
- Korn
For the first time in Download Festival’s history, the event will showcase three headliners who are entirely new to topping the bill on the main stage.
Billie Armstrong and co will make their long-waited debut by playing the Friday night of the festival, while celebrating two major milestones; the 30th anniversary of their Dookie LP and the 20th anniversary of their American Idiot album.
The mysterious masked collective, Sleep Token, who have been on a meteoric rise since they were formed in 2016, will play the hallowed grounds of Donington on the Saturday night of the festival.
Korn will bring the festival to a close, with the nu-metal legends no doubt delivering a grand finale-worthy set on the Sunday night of the festival.
Who is on the Download 2025 line-up?
- GREEN DAY - HEADLINERS
- SLEEP TOKEN - HEADLINERS
- KORN - HEADLINERS
- ALCEST
- ALIEN ANT FARM
- AMIRA ELFEKY
- ANAAL NAEHRAKH
- APOCALYPTICA
- ARCHERS
- BAD NERVES
- ARROWS IN ACTION
- ARTIO
- BATTLESNAKE
- BEX
- BLEED FROM WITHIN
- BOSTON MANOR
- BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
- CKY
- CRADLE OF FILTH
- CURRENTS
- DAYSEEKER
- DEAD POET SOCIETY
- DEAD PONY
- DON BROCO
- EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
- EIVØR
- EIVØR
- FAETOOTH
- FILTER
- FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
- FRANK CARTER & THE SEX PISTOLS
- GORE.
- GRAPHIC NATURE
- HARPY
- HOLY WARS
- HOUSE OF PROTECTION
- JERRY CANTRELL
- JIMMY EAT WORLD
- JINJER
- KAREN DIÓ
- KIM DRACULA
- KITTIE
- LASTELLE
- LOATHE
- LØLØ
- LORNA SHORE
- MALLORY KNOX
- MCFLY
- ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES
- MELTED BODIES
- MESHUGGAH
- NORTHLANE
- NOVELISTS
- NOTHING MORE
- ORBIT CULTURE
- POLARIS
- POPPY
- RIDING THE LOW
- SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET
- SIKTH
- SiM
- SOPHIE LLOYD
- SPLIT CHAIN
- SPIRITBOX
- SPIRITUAL CRAMP
- STARSET
- STATIC DRESS
- STEEL PANTHER
- SURVIVE SAID THE PROPHET
- SVALBARD
- SYLOSIS
- TEEN MORTGAGE
- THE DARKNESS
- THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
- THE GHOST INSIDE
- THE HAUNT
- THE MEFFS
- THE SCRATCH
- THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND
- TROPHY EYES
- TURBONEGRO
- UNDERSIDE
- UNPROCESSED
- VENUS GRRRLS
- VOLA
- VOWER
- VOWWS
- WEEZER
- WHITECHAPEL
- WINDHAND
How to buy Download 2025 tickets:
- Download 2025 tickets go on general sale on Thursday from 9pm.
- Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.
- Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for more.
Who headlined Download 2024?
Last year's Download festival was headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy with The Offspring, Sum 41,Corey Taylor, Royal Blood, Limp Bizkit and many more on the bill.
