Download Festival 2025: Green Day, Sleep Token & Korn to headline as 90 acts confirmed for line-up

Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn will headline Download 2025. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Download Festival will return next year with three first-time headliners. Find out who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Download Festival has revealed its headliners for 2025.

The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 13th - 15th June next year - will see Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn at the top of the bill, all making their debut as headliners at the festival.

The festival has also announced 90 acts with, Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness and many more on the line-up.

Find out everything you need to know about Download 2025 so far, including who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Download Festival 2025?

Download Festival takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 13th - 15th June 2025.

Green Day will headline the Friday night of Download 2025. Picture: Press

Who’s headlining Download festival 2025?

Green Day

Sleep Token

Korn

For the first time in Download Festival’s history, the event will showcase three headliners who are entirely new to topping the bill on the main stage.

Billie Armstrong and co will make their long-waited debut by playing the Friday night of the festival, while celebrating two major milestones; the 30th anniversary of their Dookie LP and the 20th anniversary of their American Idiot album.

The mysterious masked collective, Sleep Token, who have been on a meteoric rise since they were formed in 2016, will play the hallowed grounds of Donington on the Saturday night of the festival.

Korn will bring the festival to a close, with the nu-metal legends no doubt delivering a grand finale-worthy set on the Sunday night of the festival.

Sleep Token will headline the Saturday night of Download Festival 2025. Picture: Andy Ford/Press

Who is on the Download 2025 line-up?

GREEN DAY - HEADLINERS

SLEEP TOKEN - HEADLINERS

KORN - HEADLINERS

ALCEST

ALIEN ANT FARM

AMIRA ELFEKY

ANAAL NAEHRAKH

APOCALYPTICA

ARCHERS

BAD NERVES

ARROWS IN ACTION

ARTIO

BATTLESNAKE

BEX

BLEED FROM WITHIN

BOSTON MANOR

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

CKY

CRADLE OF FILTH

CURRENTS

DAYSEEKER

DEAD POET SOCIETY

DEAD PONY

DON BROCO

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

EIVØR

FAETOOTH

FILTER

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

FRANK CARTER & THE SEX PISTOLS

GORE.

GRAPHIC NATURE

HARPY

HOLY WARS

HOUSE OF PROTECTION

JERRY CANTRELL

JIMMY EAT WORLD

JINJER

KAREN DIÓ

KIM DRACULA

KITTIE

LASTELLE

LOATHE

LØLØ

LORNA SHORE

MALLORY KNOX

MCFLY

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES

MELTED BODIES

MESHUGGAH

NORTHLANE

NOVELISTS

NOTHING MORE

ORBIT CULTURE

POLARIS

POPPY

RIDING THE LOW

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

SIKTH

SiM

SOPHIE LLOYD

SPLIT CHAIN

SPIRITBOX

SPIRITUAL CRAMP

STARSET

STATIC DRESS

STEEL PANTHER

SURVIVE SAID THE PROPHET

SVALBARD

SYLOSIS

TEEN MORTGAGE

THE DARKNESS

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

THE GHOST INSIDE

THE HAUNT

THE MEFFS

THE SCRATCH

THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND

TROPHY EYES

TURBONEGRO

UNDERSIDE

UNPROCESSED

VENUS GRRRLS

VOLA

VOWER

VOWWS

WEEZER

WHITECHAPEL

WINDHAND

Korn will close Download 2025 with a set on the Sunday night. Picture: Press

How to buy Download 2025 tickets:

Download 2025 tickets go on general sale on Thursday from 9pm.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for more.

Who headlined Download 2024?

Last year's Download festival was headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy with The Offspring, Sum 41,Corey Taylor, Royal Blood, Limp Bizkit and many more on the bill.

