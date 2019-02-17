Green Day’s best lyrics

17 February 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 17 February 2019, 10:01

Green Day in 2004
Picture: Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Let's look back at Billie Joe Armstrong's finest lyrical moments...

  1. Green Day - Basket Case

    “Do you have the time / To listen to me whine / About nothing and everything / All at once.”

    Green Day in 1994
    Picture: Ken Schles/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

  2. Green Day - Minority

    “Down with the moral majority / 'Cause I want to be the minority.”

    Green Day in 2004
    Picture: Naki/Redferns

  3. Green Day - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

    “I walk a lonely road / The only one that I have ever known / Don't know where it goes / But it's home to me and I walk alone.”

    Green Day in 2004
    Picture: Naki/Redferns)

  4. Green Day - Welcome To Paradise

    “Dear mother / Can you hear me whining?”

    Green Day
    Picture: Todd Plitt/Getty Images

  5. Green Day - When I Come Around

    “No time to search the world around / 'Cause you know where I'll be found / When I come around.”

    Green Day in 2004: Mike Drint, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool
    Green Day in 2004: Mike Drint, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Fox via Getty Images

  6. Green Day - American Idiot

    “Can you hear the sound of hysteria? / The subliminal mind fuck America.”

    Green Day launch American Idiot in 2004
    Picture: Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

  7. Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends

    “Summer has come and passed / The innocent can never last / Wake me up when September ends.”

    Green Day in the early 1990s
    Picture: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns/Getty

  8. Green Day - Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

    “It's something unpredictable, but in the end it’s right / I hope you had the time of your life.”

    Green Day launch American Idiot
    Picture: Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

  9. Green Day - Holiday

    “Hear the sound of the falling rain / Coming down like an Armageddon flame."

    Green Day in 2009
    Picture: Michael Caulfield/AMA2009/Getty Images for DC

