Green Day’s best lyrics
17 February 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 17 February 2019, 10:01
Let's look back at Billie Joe Armstrong's finest lyrical moments...
-
Green Day - Basket Case
“Do you have the time / To listen to me whine / About nothing and everything / All at once.”
-
Green Day - Minority
“Down with the moral majority / 'Cause I want to be the minority.”
-
Green Day - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
“I walk a lonely road / The only one that I have ever known / Don't know where it goes / But it's home to me and I walk alone.”
-
Green Day - Welcome To Paradise
“Dear mother / Can you hear me whining?”
-
Green Day - When I Come Around
“No time to search the world around / 'Cause you know where I'll be found / When I come around.”
-
Green Day - American Idiot
“Can you hear the sound of hysteria? / The subliminal mind fuck America.”
-
Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends
“Summer has come and passed / The innocent can never last / Wake me up when September ends.”
-
Green Day - Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)
“It's something unpredictable, but in the end it’s right / I hope you had the time of your life.”
-
Green Day - Holiday
“Hear the sound of the falling rain / Coming down like an Armageddon flame."