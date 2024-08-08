10 facts about Green Day's Basket Case single

On Air Now
8 August 2024
Green Day's iconic single is 30 years old, but how much do you know about its creation and its release?
It's 30 years since Green Day released Basket Case in the UK.
Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool's 1994 single may be three decades old, but it's continued to be one of the the band's most-loved songs and well-known songs, plus it's an absolute staple on their setlists.
With its striking name and an equally memorable video, it's easy to see why Basket Case grabbed so much attention when it was first released, but do you know everything there is to know about the hit?
Here's 10 things you should know about Green Day's Basket Case below...
Basket Case featured on the band's seminal Dookie album. It was listed as track number 7, nestled in-between Pulling Teeth and She.
Green Day - Longview [Official Music Video] (4K Upgrade)
The song followed the album's first single Longview, and when it was released (on 1st August in the US) it spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart.
Green Day - Basket Case [Official Music Video] (4K Upgrade)
That's right, the Mark Kohr-directed video was actually shot in an abandoned mental institution in California. This all adds to the strength of the video, which makes references to the films One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and Brazil.
Although the set of the video was no longer in use, the band found pretty disturbing remnants of its official use, such as patient case files, and teeth marks and scratches on the walls.
The video is known for its strangely vivid colours, which are owed to the fact it was filmed in monochrome, with the colors painstakingly added in later- giving it it a surreal, over saturated appearance.
At the time of writing this aritcle, the track has been streamed on the platform 1,103,400,290 times and counting, and even tops the band's iconic American Idiot single.
The Green Day frontman has talked about the song being inspired by his struggle with anxiety and his thoughts about going crazy. He's quoted at saying at the time: "The only way I could know what the hell was going on was to write a song about it.
The rocker would go on to be diagnosed with a panic disorder years later and he has been open about this alongside his struggles with substance abuse.
The Bay Side rocker admitted in his 2021 book, Welcome To My Panic, that he wrote the single while he was on speed in Glasgow, Scotland.
American record producer and industry exec Rob Cavallo signed the band afterge received the band's demo tape and one of the songs on it was Basket Case.
He went on to sign them to Reprise Records in mid 1993 and then went on to produce the song with them, when they recorded the album version of the track between September and October 1993 at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California.
The single made its return when it was featured on the band's 2001 greatest hits album International Superhits!.
The compilation featured all the band's singles between1994 and 2000, including Longview, Welcome to Paradise, When I Come Around, Minority and Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) as well as Waiting and a re-recording of its B-side Maria.