10 facts about Green Day's Basket Case single

Green Day's Basket Case was released in 1994. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Green Day's iconic single is 30 years old, but how much do you know about its creation and its release?

It's 30 years since Green Day released Basket Case in the UK.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool's 1994 single may be three decades old, but it's continued to be one of the the band's most-loved songs and well-known songs, plus it's an absolute staple on their setlists.

With its striking name and an equally memorable video, it's easy to see why Basket Case grabbed so much attention when it was first released, but do you know everything there is to know about the hit?

Here's 10 things you should know about Green Day's Basket Case below...

