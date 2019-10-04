How did Green Day come up with their name?

As the band prepare to head off on their Hella Mega Tour next year, we delve into the origins of their name.

It's hard to believe that Green Day have been at it for over three decades.

First formed in 1986 by Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, the East Bay punk rockers have made up a formidable threesome with Tré Cool, who replaced John Kiffmeyer in 1990.

Green Day's Tré Cool, Mike Dirnt and Billie Joe Armstrong at the Lollapaloaza Concert at New York City's Randall's Island in 1994. Picture: Getty Images

30 years and 13 albums later, the punk rock trio are still going strong, with their Father of All Motherfuckers album set for release in 2020.

Soon the band are set to embark on mammoth dates across the world with Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the Hella Mega Tour, where no doubt they'll hear hundreds of thousands of fans screaming out their names.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announce their Hella Mega Tour. Picture: Press

But how did Green Day come up with their name, and what does it mean? Find out here...

How did Green Day come up with their name? Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

What's the story behind Green Day's name?

Green Day started off their life as Sweet Children- a name coined by Armstrong and Dirnt in 1986 at the age of 14.

However by 1989, the band's fondness for marijuana had been well established, and the band needed to change their name to avoid confusion with another band who were called Sweet Baby.

Some fan sites say Billie Joe picked the name after "chilling in the basement of a Berkeley University building," while others say it was the decision of the whole band.

However, what they all agree on is the fact that a Green Day was Bay-area slang for a day of doing literally nothing but smoking weed.

