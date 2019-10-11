LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon shares heartfelt Sun Queen single
11 October 2019, 15:18 | Updated: 11 October 2019, 16:40
The Scottish singer-songwriter has shared his latest single, which has been released as a double A-side with Canter.
Gerry Cinnamon has shared a brand new track today (11 October).
Last week the Scottish singer-songwriter revealed he'd be sharing a new single entitled Sun Queen this Friday, and now he's shared it with his fans.
Sun Queen. Out Now.🧡— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) October 11, 2019
Available on 10" Orange Vinyl. Double A-side with 'Canter'.https://t.co/zpJZ3LUW1Q pic.twitter.com/rlu88XrV0M
Listen to the romantic ditty, which comes as a double A-side with Canter on orange coloured vinyl here:
Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon is set to embark on UK & Irish tour dates next month.
The Belter singer will be kicking off his dates at Belfast's SSE Arena on Friday 1 November and ending them with a duo of dates at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 September.
Last week saw the Discoland singer shared a limited amount of production tickets for the sold out dates, giving his fans another chance to see him live.
Gerry Cinnamon UK/IRE Arena tour. *Sold out*— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) October 7, 2019
Very limited 'production holds' tickets released at 5pm tonight.
On sale @ https://t.co/6lSNjEctzT
Full supports announced:@thecoralband @DylanJohnThoma5@TheLathums @thisiszuzu pic.twitter.com/UfRv5H8vCS
See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK & Irish tour dates:
November 2019:
Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Thurs 7 November - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,
Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth
Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union
Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London
Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London
Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
December 2019:
Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro
Saturday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro