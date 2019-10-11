LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon shares heartfelt Sun Queen single

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Paul Gallagher

The Scottish singer-songwriter has shared his latest single, which has been released as a double A-side with Canter.

Gerry Cinnamon has shared a brand new track today (11 October).

Last week the Scottish singer-songwriter revealed he'd be sharing a new single entitled Sun Queen this Friday, and now he's shared it with his fans.

Listen to the romantic ditty, which comes as a double A-side with Canter on orange coloured vinyl here:

Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon is set to embark on UK & Irish tour dates next month.

The Belter singer will be kicking off his dates at Belfast's SSE Arena on Friday 1 November and ending them with a duo of dates at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 September.

Last week saw the Discoland singer shared a limited amount of production tickets for the sold out dates, giving his fans another chance to see him live.

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK & Irish tour dates:

November 2019:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

December 2019:

Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Saturday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro