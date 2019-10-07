Gerry Cinnamon releases limited production tickets for sold out 2019 UK tour dates

Fans of the Canter singer-songwriter have another chance to buy tickets to see him on his biggest UK tour to date.

Gerry Cinnamon has given fans another chance to buy tickets for his 2019 UK tour.

The Canter singer is set to embark on UK and Ireland tour dates next month with the likes of The Coral, Dylan John Thomas, The Lathums and Zuzu for support across various venues.

However, after tickets sold out, the Scottish rocker has now made a limited amount available tonight (7 October 2019).

Taking to Twitter the Belter singer wrote earlier today: "Very limited 'production holds' tickets released at 5pm tonight."

Meanwhile, Cinnamon announced that a new single is on its way.

Taking to Twitter last week he shared that Sun Queen would be dropping on Friday and would be available on 10" orange vinyl as a double A side with Canter.

New tune 'Sun Queen' dropping Friday.



Available on 10" Orange Vinyl. Double A-side with 'Canter'.



🧡



Pre-order @ https://t.co/zpJZ3LUW1Q pic.twitter.com/JTZzLWP8Mj — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) October 4, 2019

See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK & Irish tour dates:

November 2019:

Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thurs 7 November - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,

Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth

Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union

Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

December 2019:

Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Saturday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro