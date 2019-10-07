Gerry Cinnamon releases limited production tickets for sold out 2019 UK tour dates
7 October 2019, 18:25 | Updated: 7 October 2019, 18:35
Fans of the Canter singer-songwriter have another chance to buy tickets to see him on his biggest UK tour to date.
Gerry Cinnamon has given fans another chance to buy tickets for his 2019 UK tour.
The Canter singer is set to embark on UK and Ireland tour dates next month with the likes of The Coral, Dylan John Thomas, The Lathums and Zuzu for support across various venues.
However, after tickets sold out, the Scottish rocker has now made a limited amount available tonight (7 October 2019).
Taking to Twitter the Belter singer wrote earlier today: "Very limited 'production holds' tickets released at 5pm tonight."
See the new limited Gerry Cinnamon tickets here
Gerry Cinnamon UK/IRE Arena tour. *Sold out*— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) October 7, 2019
Very limited 'production holds' tickets released at 5pm tonight.
On sale @ https://t.co/6lSNjEctzT
Full supports announced:@thecoralband @DylanJohnThoma5@TheLathums @thisiszuzu pic.twitter.com/UfRv5H8vCS
Meanwhile, Cinnamon announced that a new single is on its way.
Taking to Twitter last week he shared that Sun Queen would be dropping on Friday and would be available on 10" orange vinyl as a double A side with Canter.
New tune 'Sun Queen' dropping Friday.— GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) October 4, 2019
Available on 10" Orange Vinyl. Double A-side with 'Canter'.
🧡
Pre-order @ https://t.co/zpJZ3LUW1Q pic.twitter.com/JTZzLWP8Mj
See Gerry Cinnamon's 2019 UK & Irish tour dates:
November 2019:
Fri 1 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sat 2 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Tues 5 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Thurs 7 November - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Fri 8 November - Leeds First Direct Arena,
Sat 9 November - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mon 11 November - O2 Academy Bournemouth
Tues 12 November - University of East Anglia Union
Weds 14 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London
Thurs 15 November - O2 Academy Brixton, London
Saturday 16 November - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturday 23 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
December 2019:
Friday 20 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro
Saturday 21 December - Glasgow SSE Hydro