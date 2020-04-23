Why Times Like These and other Foos covers make Dave Grohl cry

The Foo Fighters frontman is known for showing his emotions, but he's gotten particularly teary when his singles get covered.

Dave Grohl penned Times Like These for Foo Fighters' fourth album One by One, with bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett also on the writing credits.

The track was released on 14 January 2003, but it's been a staple of the Foos setlist for almost two decades and never fails to get the crowd feeling emotional.

The song still gives big Dave the feels when it's sung back to him, but it reduces him to tears when it gets the cover treatment- as with his other anthems. Find out why here.

How Times Like These and other Foo Fighters' have moved Dave Grohl to tears

Dave Grohl and co were famously set to play Glastonbury Festival in 2015, when he fell off stage and broke his leg just before, forcing the band to cancel their shows while he had emergency surgery.

Florence + The Machine were moved up the slot, taking on the headlining duties instead. Much to everyone's surprise Florence Welch paid tribute to the rocker by singing a rendition of Times Like These.

Dave Grohl reveals he cried at Florence + The Machine's Glasto tribute

Recalling how he cried when watching her performance, Grohl told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "I remember when I heard that Florence + The Machine were playing I was really excited because I love them and I love her, and knowing that they were taking our place made me really happy."

He added: "And then I heard that they did a cover of our song, Times Like These, and I was in a wheelchair with my laptop listening to it, and it really got me choked up man. Tears started coming down my face. Not (because) I’d missed the show, but it was such a touching moment for me personally."

When the Foos managed to finally headline Glastonbury festival in 2017, Dave sang the song back as a tribute to Florence's performance.

One of the most high profile Foos covers occurred when Prince put his stamp on Best of You during his Super Bowl half-time show in 2007.

When Grohl was told The Purple One was set to cover his track, he sort of refused to believe it, opting not to watch his iconic half-time show because he didn't believe it was real.

It wasn't until a stranger had passed him on the street telling him Prince covered his track that he believed it had truly happened.

Watch Prince's epic performance here:

Talking about watching it back, Grohl recalled: "I was stunned. In shock. Flooded with emotion. As my tears hit the keyboard like the Miami rain that night, I realized this was without a doubt my proudest musical achievement."

Sometimes covers touch the rocker so much, he ends up playing a gig for whoever's behind them.

Back in 2015, the Rockin' 1000 performed a MAMMOTH version of Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly in a bid to get the band to play a gig in their hometown of Cesina, Italy.

A statement on their website read "The Foo Fighters are not in Romagna since 1997, it’s time to get them back, but we need a crazy idea.

"We have to organize something that kicks ass worldwide and can be seen by Dave Grohl: We will ask one thousand rockers to play one of their songs, all together and at the same time."

Grohl replied to them, in rather Italian thanking the musicians that made it possible.

Ci vediamo a presto, Cesena.... xxx Davide Posted by Foo Fighters on Friday, 31 July 2015

His message roughly translates to: "Hi, Cesena! I am David, hello. I’m sorry, I don’t speak Italian. Only a little, a little. That video - but how beautiful! Very beautiful. A thousand thanks. We are coming, I promise. We’ll see each other soon. Thank you very much. I love you. Bye."

In the end, the Rockin' 1000's hard work paid off, as the band did end up playing a gig for their home town in late 2015, with Dave still wearing a cast.

Naturally Dave thanked them by opening the gig with... you guessed it... Learn To Fly!

He told the crowd: "First of all we have to say thank you to all of the musicians here tonight. It's crazy."What you guys did. The whole world saw what you did... It was a beautiful thing."

He added: "To see you people singing our song for the whole fucking world... It was the greatest moment."So, of course we couldn't say no. We had to come here."

