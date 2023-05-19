Foo Fighters dedicate new album to Taylor Hawkins & Dave Grohl's mother Virginia

By Jenny Mensah

The band's forthcoming But Here We Are album includes dedications to their frontman's late mother and their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band are preparing to announce their 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which marks their first record since the passing of their late drummer, who sadly died on 25th March 2022.

Frontman Dave Grohl also suffered the loss of his much-loved mother, Virginia, during the same time period,

As shared in a photo by fan group Foo Fighters' UK, this week the inner sleeve of the band's new record contains the message: "For Virginia and Taylor".

Earlier this month, the band confirmed the details of their 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2021's Medicine At Midnight.

In a statement, they said: "A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."

They added: "But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

The band have also shared lead single Rescued and their most recent cut, Under You.

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are album tracklisting

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest

The band have also announced a global streaming event, which will take place on Sunday 21st May and kick off at 8pm BST.

Fans can expect to see performances from the band, behind the scene footage and as yet unconfirmed "surprises".

