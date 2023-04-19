On Air Now
19 April 2023, 13:17 | Updated: 19 April 2023, 14:25
Foo Fighters - Rescued (Lyric Video)
Dave Grohl and co have confirmed the details of their first studio release since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Foo Fighters have announced the details of their new album But Here We Are.
The band's eleventh studio album will be released on 2nd June and is preceded by a new single, Rescued. The album is produced by the band and long-time collaborator Greg Kurstin.
After confirming their plans to continue on as a band following the death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band went on to announce live dates across the year.
They then went on to tease new material with audio clips, but on Wednesday (19th April), finally confirmed the news their fans had been waiting for.
The new album is the follow-up to 2021's Medicine At Midnight and marks the first new material from Grohl and the band since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.
In a statement, the band said: "A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."
The statement goes on: "But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."
But Here We Are is available to pre-order via FooFighters.com, with Rescued available to download today (19th April).
April 12, 2023
The band previously indicated they could be making new music after the loss of their beloved drummer, with individual band members talking about the possibility of going on the promo trail in the future.
Last year, when quizzed if he felt like Hawkins' passing had become an elephant in the room, guitarist Chris Shifflet told The Plug with Justin Jay: “It probably will be when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.
“Because I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters. It was 1999, so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask."
The rocker added: "I would think it will probably turn into that kinda thing."
It has previously been reported that Pearl Jam sticksman Matt Cameron and former Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard have been rehearsing in preparation for the Foo Fighters' upcoming dates. However, Matt Cameron has denied that he's joining the band, writing on his Instagram story: "FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven't joined the Foos."
Elsewhere, it has been suggested that the band could be joined by the son of legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, or the veteran session drummers Omar Hakim and Josh Freese.
