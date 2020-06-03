When and where was Foo Fighters' first ever UK gig?

Foo Fighters at the Fillmore San Francisco CA 1995. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

It's been 25 years since the Foo Fighters first performed on this side of the pond, but when did they first play the UK and where? Find out here.

It's no secret that the Foo Fighters are celebrating 25 years of their career together.

Foos first began in 1994 as the solo project of former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, but from it sprouted one of the biggest bands of the last two decades, who've gone on to play stadiums and festivals across the globe.

The Learn To Fly rockers are loved as much on this side of the pond as they are in the States, but do you know where and when the Foos first performed in the UK?

Find out more about Foo Fighters' first ever UK gig and what they played here.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reveals the album getting him through lockdown

A ticket stub from Foo Fighters' first ever UK gig at Kings College London on 3 June 1995. Picture: Press

What was Foo Fighters' first ever UK gig?

Foo Fighters' first UK gig saw them play King's College London Students' Union on 3 June 1995.

Tickets were only £7 each and included entrance to a club night called COLLIDE-A-SCOPE. Doesn't get much more 90s than that does it?

As the ticket stub above shows, the band came on after a support act, but it's not clear who they were.

READ MORE: How much is Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl worth?

What did Foo Fighters play at their first ever UK gig?

Apart from their famous frontman, who had formerly been the drummer of a little-known band called Nirvana, Foo Fighters were largely unknown.

According to setlist.fm, the band kicked things off with This Is a Call, which was to be the opening track from their eponymous debut.

The song itself was serviced to radio two days later, before getting its official release on 19 June.

The band's self-titled LP followed on 4 July, so - unless they'd been to any of the band’s previous 11 gigs - it's very likely the crowd wouldn’t have known ANY of Foo Fighters' original music at all.

Also featuring on the setlist from the now-famous album were the likes of I'll Stick Around, Big Me, Alone + Easy Target, For All The Cows and Exhausted.

See the full setlist for Foo Fighters' first ever UK gig:

1. This Is a Call

2. I'll Stick Around

3. Winnebago (Late! cover)

4. Wattershed

5. For All the Cows

6. Weenie Beenie

7. Butterflies

8. Floaty

9. Big Me

10. Podunk

11. Good Grief

12. X-Static

13. Alone + Easy Target

14. Exhausted

READ MORE: Why playing Everlong still chokes Dave Grohl up