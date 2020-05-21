Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reveals the album getting him through lockdown

Dave Grohl at Intersect music festival 2019. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Foos' frontman has talked about life during the COVID-19 pandemic and praised Fiona Apple's latest LP.

Dave Grohl is thankful for Fiona Apple's new album during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foo Fighters frontman has given a new interview with Entertainment Weekly in which he talks about everything from life in lockdown to the possibility of releasing his memoirs.

When it was posed to him that music is getting a lot of people through these trying times, the Learn To Fly rocker replied:"Yeah no, that's true. I mean, thank God for the new Fiona Apple record! It’s beautiful, and it’s been a long time coming."

Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters was released on 17 April 2020 and follows her last effort in 2012 The Idler Wheel.

Despite Grohl delighting in the GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter's latest record, he also admitted he found it hard to work on his own music at the start of the crisis.

He revealed: "... For the first four weeks of this quarantine, I didn’t even have a guitar, I didn’t want to touch a guitar, I was so focused on the family and the country and the world and the news that I just kind of backed out of music. And slowly I’m starting to fool around with things again."

One thing the Foos rocker is doing during quarantine, however, is plenty of writing.

He's been sharing short stories of his real-life experiences from his Dave's True Stories Instagram account and been writing think pieces about the power of live music.

In an article entitled The Day the Live Concert Returns for The Atlantic's Unchartered series, Grohl wrote: "I have shared my music, my words, my life with the people who come to our shows. And they have shared their voices with me. Without that audience—that screaming, sweating audience—my songs would only be sound. But together, we are instruments in a sonic cathedral, one that we build together night after night. And one that we will surely build again."

