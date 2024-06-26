Foo Fighters shake off Taylor Swift drama with epic set at Cardiff's Principality Stadium

26 June 2024, 03:56

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Josh Freese at London Stadium
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Josh Freese at London Stadium. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters

The Everlong rockers played another mammoth set on their Everything Or Nothing At All Tour. Find out what went down in Cardiff.

Foo Fighters may have caught some heat from Taylor Swift fans this week, but there was no signs of stress when they took to the stage at Cardiff Principality Stadium.

After supporting sets from Maid of Honour and Nothing But Thieves, Dave Grohl and co played an almost three-hour performance of hits from across their career.

Kicking off their 25-track set with One by One anthem All My Life, the band treated the Welsh crowds to the likes of The Pretender, Times Like These, My Hero, Learn To Fly, Monkey Wrench and more.

As with their previous shows, the band dedicated Aurora to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died in 2022, and the sticksman's son Shane joined them on stage once again - this time to accompany them on their This Is a Call single.

See Foo Fighters' full set at the Cardiff Principality Stadium.

Fans sing Pretender with Foo Fighters at Cardiff Principality Stadium

Foo Fighters' setlist at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 25th June 2024:

  • All My Life
  • No Son of Mine
  • Rescued
  • The Pretender
  • Walk
  • Times Like These
  • Generator
  • La Dee Da
  • Breakout
  • Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs
  • My Hero
  • The Sky Is a Neighborhood
  • Learn to Fly
  • Arlandria
  • These Days
  • Skin and Bones
  • Big Me
  • Under You
  • Nothing at All
  • Monkey Wrench
  • Aurora (dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)
  • Best of You

Encore:

  • The Teacher
  • This Is a Call (with Shane Hawkins)
  • Everlong

