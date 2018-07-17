Dave Grohl: Performing Everlong Still Chokes Me Up

The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed why he still gets emotional when singing the 1997 anthem.

Dave Grohl has revealed that songs like Everlong still leave him overcome when he sees fans singing the lyrics back to him.

Asked by Rolling Stone if he still connects with the original emotion behind the song, the Foo Fighters frontman replied: "Oh, yeah. There are nights where you’re thinking about what toppings are on the pizza on the bus and whether you need to do laundry tomorrow, but when you launch into a song like that, it immediately brings you back.

The rocker added: "We’re not robots. What chokes me up is when I see people singing lyrics back to me with the same emotion. So if you hear me kind of giggling in the middle of a song, it’s because I’m trying not to just fucking totally break down in front of everybody like a fool [laughs]."

Find out what the Foos frontman whispers at the beginning of The Colour and the Shape track in our video above.

Watch the iconic video for Everlong here:

Grohl provided a particularly emotional moment with the track when playing it at Glastonbury 2017.

Following the sad passing of Foos fan Laura Plane in May that year, her widower Jon contacted Dave Grohl through Twitter to ask if the band would perform the song in her memory at this year's festival.

Jon and Laura - who lost her eight-year battle with cancer this year - chose the track as their first dance at their wedding and were due to watch Foo Fighters to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, but had to cancel as she was too ill.

Jon's request was picked up on social media and was retweeted more than 12 million times, leading to the frontman penning a handwritten note to Jon, which he shared via a photo uploaded to Twitter.

Dave was true to his word, bringing the set to a climax by saying the next song was for "Laura... who couldn't be here tonight."

Re-live the moment here:

It wasn't the only shout out of the night either, with the rocker opening his set by singing Times Like These back to Florence Welch, who covered the track when Florence + The Machine stood in for the band in 2015.

See the performance here: