How much is Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl worth?

23 May 2020, 14:00 | Updated: 23 May 2020, 14:01

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer has plenty of hits under his belt, but what has it all done for his net worth?

Dave Grohl's musical career spans decades. Not content to be in one of the most iconic bands of all time as the drummer of Nirvana, Grohl went on to be the founding member and frontman of one of the biggest bands still around today.

The Foo Fighters rocker is connected to some of the biggest artists and musical works of the last 30 years, but what is his net worth? Find out here.

VIDEO: What is Dave Grohl's full name?

Foo Fighters&squot; Dave Grohl performs at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let&squot;s Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince
What is Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl worth? Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What is Dave Grohl's net worth?

As reported by grunge.com, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave Grohl is worth $320 million, which is about £262.82 million on this side of the pond.

Kurt Cobain was reportedly worth around $50 million at the time of his death in 1994.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl explains why Foo Fighters "can't break up"

