WATCH: Rick Astley covers Foo Fighters' Everlong from home

Rick Astley has shared a performance of Foo Fighters' Everlong.

The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has delighted fans from both sides of the spectrum by sharing his cover of the iconic 1997 single on his YouTube channel.

Addressing his fans before performing the track, he said: "Sometimes you just have to find a song that’s going to lift your spirits and put you in another place and I’ve been doing that a lot recently with music… and one of the bands I always go to - believe it or not - is Foo Fighters".

Watch his rendition above, which has already garnered over a million and a half views.

Rick Astley and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Picture: 1. YouTube/Rick Astley 2. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rick Astley is no stranger to Dave Grohl and co, having duetted with them live on stage for the first time in Japan and then taking to the stage with them several times after, performing a mash-up of his Never Gonna Give You Up single with Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Watch them perform at London's Moth Club last year:

Previously talking about the moment he first performed with the Foos, Astley told NME: "I was literally at the side of the stage watching their set in Tokyo.

"And I’d just gone and had a nap – My God, that’s going to make me sound ancient! But I was knackered, it was crazy-hot weather and I was jetlagged to buggery.

"I’d had a couple of beers at that point and was just trying to get hold of the time difference when Dave Grohl spotted me, came over and gave me a hug and then half an hour later, he just said: ‘Right everybody, this is happening’. So I’d never met them and had no idea they’d be aware I was there. It was a bizarre, amazingly weird, fantastic thing."

