Rick Astley would release his Foo Fighters Never Gonna Give You Up duet for charity

The 80s legend and Dave Grohl and co have famously performed his Never Gonna Give You Up hit mashed-up with Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Rick Astley says he's up for releasing his rendition of his hit song Never Gonna Give You Up with the Foo Fighters for charity.

The 80s pop legend was invited by the group's frontman Dave Grohl to join them onstage at Japan's Summer Sonic Festival last August, where they played Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit before breaking into his biggest hit.

Since then, they've reunited and reprised the performance on several occasions, including during Foo Fighters' gig at The O2, London in 2017, their headline Reading Festival slot this year, and at a surprise appearance at London's Moth Club with Grohl.

Now, the Astley has told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, that despite liking the fact it was a happy accident, he'd be "well up" for releasing it for a good cause

"I would be well up for releasing it, maybe for charity one day," said the Together Forever singer. "The amount of people who say we should but they have bigger fish to fry and also I like that it's "a moment".

He added: "I've done it three or four times now but it's always an accident. It ­exists in an alternate universe."

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Rick Astley at Cal Jam 2017. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Previously to Chris Moyles about how he came to play with the band for the first time in Japan when he was watching them at side of stage, he revealed: "So [Dave Grohl] just clocks me at some point, but I thought he was looking at other people, because Chris Shiflett, who's one of the guitar players, he'd come over and given a hug to someone on side of stage..."

Watch Rick Astley talk to Radio X about the moment it all unfolded here:

Astley added: "And he just came and gave me a big hug. And then 20 minutes later, a guy walks over and handed me a mic and I'm looking at Dave Grohl and he's now looking at me beckoning me over."

He continued: "I don't know what's gonna happen right now. I'm really jet lagged as well, which really helped if I'm honest. And I just had no clue what was going on. I didn't know whether he was going to say: 'Everyone, this is that dude'.

"So we walked out there and he just whispers in my ear 'We're going to do your tune, but it's going to sound a bit like Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Meanwhile, the Cry For Help singer has revealed he's making a new beer is planning to send a crate of his new Astley's Amber Ale to the Everlong band's studio to loosen them up before working on their new record.

The Lancashire icon - who has just launched his third alcoholic beverage with Mikkeller brewery - said: "Dave Grohl likes beer. I will send a box to their studio in LA while they are recording."

Referring to why he screamed: "Come on you motherfuckers" to the crowd, Astley confirmed: "People think I was trying to be rock n' roll. I was just crapping myself".



READ MORE: What is whispered in Foo Fighters' Everlong single?