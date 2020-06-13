QUIZ: Can you ace this Foo Fighters quiz by the end of their video?

Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Let's Go Crazy The GRAMMY Salute To Prince. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Think you're a Foo Fighters mega fan? See if you can answer all these trivia questions in the time it takes to watch their video.

Love Foo Fighters? Love watching their videos? Well, we've got the perfect trivia quiz for you.

Watch Dave Grohl and co's iconic Learn To Fly video and answer these questions about the band here:

QUIZ: Can you answer these Arctic Monkeys questions by the end of this banger?