These were the UK's most watched Foo Fighters videos last year...

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

Will it be Learn To Fly, Everlong or The Pretender? Find out what fans of Dave Grohl and co most watched on YouTube in 2018.

To celebrate Dave Grohl's 50th Birthday, the most watched Foo Fighters videos in the UK have been revealed.

The data, which is taken from British YouTube Charts across the last 12 months, shows The Pretender to be the band's most popular track with 5.96 million streams in 2018, followed by Everlong in second place with 2.16 million views and Learn to Fly with 1.72 million views.

See the Top 10 most viewed Foo Fighters songs of 2018, courtesy of YouTube Music:

The Pretender - 5.96M Everlong 2.16M Learn to Fly - 1.74M The Sky is a Neighborhood - 1.59M Best of You - 1.56M All My Life - 1.33M These Days - 970K Times Like These - 724K Run - 668K My Hero - 592K

Watch Dave Grohl pay tribute to late fan with Everlong at Glastonbury 2017:

Watch Dave Grohl fall off stage AGAIN, courtesy of Instagram user i_play_with_cars: