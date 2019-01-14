These were the UK's most watched Foo Fighters videos last year...
14 January 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 11:31
Will it be Learn To Fly, Everlong or The Pretender? Find out what fans of Dave Grohl and co most watched on YouTube in 2018.
To celebrate Dave Grohl's 50th Birthday, the most watched Foo Fighters videos in the UK have been revealed.
The data, which is taken from British YouTube Charts across the last 12 months, shows The Pretender to be the band's most popular track with 5.96 million streams in 2018, followed by Everlong in second place with 2.16 million views and Learn to Fly with 1.72 million views.
See the Top 10 most viewed Foo Fighters songs of 2018, courtesy of YouTube Music:
The Pretender - 5.96M
Everlong 2.16M
Learn to Fly - 1.74M
The Sky is a Neighborhood - 1.59M
Best of You - 1.56M
All My Life - 1.33M
These Days - 970K
Times Like These - 724K
Run - 668K
My Hero - 592K
