Watch Dave Grohl fall off stage at Foo Fighters' first show of 2019

The Learn To Fly rockers were playing in Las Vegas when their frontman had a beer-related calamity on stage.

Footage has emerged of Dave Grohl falling spectacularly off stage during a Foo Fighters gig.

The Learn To Fly rockers were playing their first show of 2019 on Wednesday (9 January) at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, when their frontman decided to take a walk around stage.

After attempting to chug his favourite beer, Bud Light, down in one, the rocker then went back up to the main stage before losing his footing and toppling over.

Watch the moment in a video above, which was shared on Instagram by i_play_with_cars.

Dave Grohl falls off stage after downing a beer. Picture: Instagram/ i_play_with_cars

You would think the Sky Is A Neighbourhood Rocker would have learned his lesson after he fell and broke his leg back in 2015, causing the band to cancel a string of gigs including their headline Glastonbury set.

However, the rocker did pull off an almighty prank in 2018 when he trolled an entire stadium into thinking he'd had fallen off stage again.

The Foos returned to the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden the location where he'd injured himself three years before, and “Grohl” ran down the runway before falling face first into the pit.

Luckily, the REAL Dave Grohl strode on stage to start the gig properly moments later..

As it turned out, the band had hired a stuntman to perform the fall especially for the occasion.

See the setlist for their Las Vegas gig on 9 January, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. All My Life

2. Learn to Fly

3. Times Like These

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. The Pretender

6. Walk

7. Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop

8. Sunday Rain

9. Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

10. My Hero

11. Monkey Wrench

12. Stay With Me (Faces cover)

13. Best Of You

14. Everlong