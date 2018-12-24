Watch Taylor Hawkins' 11-year-old son perform with his dad & Dave Grohl

The offspring of the Foo Fighters drummer has proved he has his dad's talent on stage recently.

A video has emerged which sees Taylor Hawkins son Oliver show off his drumming skills.

The Foo Fighters drummer gave a special performance with his Chevy Metal covers band at Together We Feed LA - a benefit for the Los Angeles Regional Food bank on Saturday (22 December) - where he was also joined by Foos frontman Dave Grohl.

Watch the sticksman play a rendition of The Rolling Stones' Miss You, joined by his 11-year-old son in a video shared by alexhchung.

Hawkins and his covers band also treated the crowd to a renditions of Faces' Stay With Me, Thin Lizzy's Jailbreak and more.

Watch them perform Stay With Me here:

One fan who was at the event gushed: "Can we talk about the bad ass #chevymetal performances today at the #eatdrinksupport event at the LA food bank? Because I’m not sure I live on this planet anymore. We got to see Taylor’s kid kill it on drums, and many many more surprises (including Lisa Loeb singing David Bowie). Freakin nuts!"

Watch Grohl take on singing duties in her video below:

It seems young Oliver Shane Hawkins isn't the only offspring of the Foo Fighters with immense talent.

Grohl's eldest daughter Violet is a keen singer and loves to sing Adele.

Watch her perform When We Were Young at a charity event earlier this year:

When Violet's busy singing, young Harper is busy drumming just like her former Nirvana drummer dad.

See her perform with the band back in 2017 on their Concrete and Gold tour: