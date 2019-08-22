Foo Fighters tease new material and “song that would f***ing destroy” ahead of Reading and Leeds 2019 Festival set

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Sziget Festival 2019. Picture: Didier Messens/Redferns/Getty Images

Dave Grohl has revealed the band would "never say never" to performing a new track during their upcoming Reading & Leeds set.

Foo Fighters have teased new material and talked about the possibility of debuting songs at Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 this week.

Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers are set for headline sets at Leeds' Bramham Park and Reading's Richfield Avenue on the Friday and Sunday night respectively, and were asked about the chance of playing new music.

When asked if we can expect new material, Grohl told NME: "There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed. When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band.

"We’re not that far along in any kind of official process, but there’s always something. It’s happened before where we’ve written a song that afternoon and performed it."

He concluded: "Never say never. There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it. It’s written for a live performance, so we’ll see. I don’t know."

Meanwhile, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins has revealed the band are likely to play "a lot" of tracks from their debut self-titled album across the festivals this weekend.

Speaking to Rock Sound, the drummer said: "I think we'll do a lot of the first record.”

Hawkins also revealed that he’d quite like to dip into 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose: "I wouldn't mind playing Aurora, I love playing that.” he admitted, before adding: “I wouldn't mind playing anything off the first record. Before I was in the band.

"We generally like to play hit songs because we like people to sing along. There’s always the 10,000 people that want us to play the odd numbers - basically the songs that are fan favourites."

The band have also asked fans to suggest songs for their festival set.

Fans have already given plenty of interesting suggestions, with some asking for Let It Die, another asking for their cover of Band On The Run and another asking for the whole of Reading 2012.

Reading and Leeds Festival comes a week after Foo Fighters played Glasgow Summer Sessions, and after Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at Club NME in London on Friday 16 August, with friend of the band Rick Astley on drums.

The duo treated the crowds to a rendition of Astley's famous 1987 track, Never Gonna Give You Up, with the Manchester legend on the drums while Grohl was on vocals and guitar.

Watch them in action here:

They also treated fans to Foo Fighters' 1997 Everlong anthem, which is taken from the band's The Colour And The Shape album.

Watch it here:

