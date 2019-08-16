VIDEO: Dave Grohl & Rick Astley make surprise appearance at London club

The Foos rocker and 80s legend turned up at the re-opening of Club NME at London's Moth Club. Watch our video of the moment here.

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley made a surprise appearance at a London club night this Friday (16 August).

The Foo Fighters rocker and the Never Gonna Give You Up singer shocked party-goers who attended the return of Club NME, which took place in London's East End at Hackney's Moth Club.

The duo treated the crowds to a rendition of Astley's famous 1987 track, with the Manchester legend on the drums while Grohl was on vocals and guitar.

They also treated fans to Foo Fighters' 1997 Everlong anthem, which is taken from the band's The Colour And The Shape album.

Grohl stopped off in London after Foo Fighters played an epic set at Budapest's Sziget Festival on Tuesday (14 August).

The band continue their European festival dates with a trip to Scotland to headline Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park this Saturday (17 August), before headlining Reading & Leeds Festival on August Bank Holiday Weekend.

It wasn't the only magic moment Dave and co have treated their fans to this week.

At Sziget Festival, Grohl invited his eldest daughter Violet to help sing backing vocals on the band's Dirty Water track, which is taken from their 2017 Concrete and Gold album.

Talking to the crowd, while proudly beaming at his daughter, the Learn To Fly rocker said: "Let me tell you something. Nothing makes me happier than playing music with my daughter."

He joked: "And I make her wear the Nirvana shirt. I was like 'you're wearing the Nirvana shirt tonight motherfucker. I was like, 'put on the Nirvana shirt. That's what you will wear!'"

Watch our footage of the performance here:

